MLA Raja Singh's voice recordings sent to Forensic lab

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DEEPAK PINTO
Published Sep 3, 2022, 12:02 am IST
Updated Sep 3, 2022, 12:02 am IST
 Telangana BJP MLA T. Raja Singh (PTI)

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad city police investigating the case of alleged hate speech against suspended BJP Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh have sent records of his speeches made in the State Assembly in the past to the Forensic Science Laboratory (TSFSL) for a voice match with the voice in the alleged hate speech video which he delivered on August 22.

“The voice in both samples will be tested at the FSL to check if they belong to the same person and also if the video of the alleged hate speech was edited or doctored, or in their original version. This will prove if the video of the alleged hate speech is genuine or not and stand as strong evidence against him in the court,” an official associated with the investigation told Deccan Chronicle.

The police had earlier written to the Assembly Secretariat seeking records of the MLA’s speeches in the Assembly. Though the video clippings of the alleged hate speech were pulled down from YouTube, police using scientific tools retrieved the video clips and preserved them.

As a part of the investigation, both videos were submitted to the FSL and they are now awaiting the final report on the voice samples.

After the MLA released a video on August 22, making remarks against a particular community, protests erupted in the city seeking strict action against him. Though police initially registered a case against and arrested Raja Singh, a city court let him off citing lapses in the remand procedure. He was later detained under the PD Act and is now lodged at Cherlapally Central Prison.

