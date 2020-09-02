161st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,694,878

61,822

Recovered

2,840,040

61,968

Deaths

65,469

810

Maharashtra79254157355924583 Andhra Pradesh4347713305263969 Tamil Nadu4280413681417323 Karnataka3424232494675702 Uttar Pradesh2304141721403486 Delhi1747481556784444 West Bengal1627781309523176 Bihar136337119572694 Telangana12769795162836 Assam10904185459306 Odisha10656177286556 Gujarat96435778823020 Rajasthan82363669291062 Kerala7538551538295 Haryana6473252672689 Madhya Pradesh63965486571394 Punjab53992370271453 Jharkhand4165627143417 Jammu and Kashmir3769829015703 Chhatisgarh3150316989277 Uttarakhand1982713608269 Goa1741813577192 Puducherry144119334228 Tripura125137654113 Manipur6252433028 Himachal Pradesh6116447337 Chandigarh4346243156 Arunachal Pradesh411228857 Nagaland395030588 Meghalaya2368116210 Sikkim165212253 Mizoram10125890
Entertainment Bollywood 02 Sep 2020 Sushant case: NCB ar ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Sushant case: NCB arrests alleged drug dealer in Mumbai

PTI
Published Sep 2, 2020, 12:53 pm IST
Updated Sep 2, 2020, 12:57 pm IST
The best quality of bud is sold at the rate of about Rs 5,000 per gram
The guest house at Kalina in Santacruz where CBI team probing the Sushant death case is staying in Mumbai. — PTI photo
 The guest house at Kalina in Santacruz where CBI team probing the Sushant death case is staying in Mumbai. — PTI photo

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday arrested an alleged contraband dealer who has "links" with the drugs trafficking case pertaining to the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said.

The man identified as Zaid is understood to be involved in the supply of narcotics like bud or curated marijuana to the high-end party circles of Mumbai.

 

The best quality of bud is sold at the rate of about Rs 5,000 per gram, NCB officials said.

Agency sleuths claimed he was arrested after they obtained some "vital leads" into the narcotics case registered against Rajput's live-partner Rhea Chakraborty and others.

The agency last week had arrested two men for alleged drug trafficking in the western metropolis and it is understood that the leads against the detained man came after questioning them.

Some more such operators based in Maharashtra, Delhi and Goa are under the scanner of the agency, they said.

 

A special NCB team from Delhi, headed by deputy director (operations) K P S Malhotra, is camping in the city to take forward this probe. The team also includes agency officers from Mumbai and has been constituted by NCB Director General Rakesh Asthana.

The agency filed a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) after the Enforcement Directorate, also probing the death case of the 34-year-old actor, shared with it a report after it cloned two mobile phones of Rhea.

As per officials, the mobile phone chats and messages indicated procurement and consumption of drugs and these leads were shared by the ED with the NCB and the CBI.

 

...
Tags: sushant death case, narcotics control bureau (ncb)
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

“Inside Out” is the first special where the comic isn’t feeding off the energy of a live audience. The experience of being “boxed” in a Zoom call, Vir Das said was “extremely intimate.” (Photo | Instagram - Vir Das)

36-country tour stalled by the virus gave rise to Vir Das’ intimate ‘Inside Out’

A still from Tenent

Nolan's Tenet triumphs worldwide, but India waits for theatres to open

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga makes history

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam’s Kapoor's theatre run



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Shabana Azmi turns producer to pay tribute to dad Kaifi Azmi

Shabana feels ecstatic to reveal that the film would have made her father proud

Pray for me: Sanjay Dutt's family 'shaken up' as actor heads back to hospital

Actor Sanjay Dutt gestures to media personnel as he leaves for hospital on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. The actor was reported to be battling lung cancer.(ANI)

Sushant death: Rhea Chakraborty, Bihar govt file written submissions in Supreme Court

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty (C) leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office after questioning within the scope of the investigation of the suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in Mumbai. PTI photo

SSR death case: CBI grills Sushant's flatmate Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh

CBI team with Central Forensic Science Lab experts and Sushant house staff member Neeraj Singh arrive for investigation in Mumbai. — PTI photo

Bollywood stars get back to work

Actress Preity Zinta resumes her shoot
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham