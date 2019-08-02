Nation Crime 02 Aug 2019 State-level wrestler ...
Nation, Crime

State-level wrestler Kuldeep found dead in Panipat

ANI
Published Aug 2, 2019, 8:32 am IST
Updated Aug 2, 2019, 8:32 am IST
The incident occurred at Anaj Mandi in Israna village.
Police registered the case and an investigation is underway. (Photo: ANI)
 Police registered the case and an investigation is underway. (Photo: ANI)

Panipat: The body of state-level wrestler Kuldeep was found with stab wounds at a village market in Panipat district of Haryana on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Anaj Mandi in Israna village on Thursday.

 

Police station in-charge Surinder Singh said, "The incident happened yesterday evening. He was at the vegetable market when some people came on motorbikes and stabbed him from behind. He was taken to the hospital but died due to injuries."

"The accused and victim were known to each other and had spoken over the phone. The cause of murder will be probed," he said.

Police registered the case and an investigation is underway.

...
Tags: wrestler kuldeep, murder
Location: India, Haryana, Panipat


Latest From Nation

Last year, the court referred the dispute for mediation and had set up the panel. The panel was asked to hold talks to explore an amicable settlement. (Photo: File)

Report by Ayodhya mediation panel to be taken up by SC today

The victim did not disclose about the incident to anyone as she was in shock. (Photo: Representational)

Zero FIR filed against 4 for raping 19-yr-old in Mumbai

Thakur won from Bhopal by defeating Singh by over 3 lakh votes. (Photo: File)

HC issues notice to Pragya Thakur on petition challenging her election

The Bengaluru Brasserie, Hyatt Centric, 1, 1, Swamy Vivekananda Rd, Someshwarpura, Halasuru

Asian affair: millet wraps meet nasi goreng



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s radical iPhone redesign revealed in stunning leak

With this fresh leak, you get a sensational double smartphone leak; something which is practically unheard of.
 

This basic level math question has befuddled the internet. Can you solve it?

Since being shared online, it has gone viral with over 12,000 'likes' and thousands of comments. (Photo: Twitter | @pjmdolI)
 

After 'Lust Stories', get ready for 'Ghost Stories'; details inside

Ghost Stories makers. (Photo: ANI)
 

Things to be noted before you buy used car online

Scams can come in any number of forms and disguises and you have to ensure that you do not become a victim. (Representational Image)
 

Retire in style: Class IV employee takes chopper to ride home on last day of work

Kure Ram had decided to retire in style as his family booked a chopper to fly him home from the Neemka government school, located barely two kilometres away, where he worked for 40 years. (Representational Image)
 

US artist stitches together Trump quotes

The result is the "Tiny Pricks Project," a 900-strong collection of colorful needlework pieces featuring Trumpisms, many of which are currently on display at an exhibition in New York. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Two farmers found dead in Kanpur, probe initiated

The deceased were working in a field at Khojkipur village last night when they were brutally murdered. (Photo: Representational)

Rajasthan man awarded death penalty, wife gets life term in murder case

A case of murder and loot was registered at the Jawahar Nagar Police Station against Jagdish Chand, who was Agarwal's driver, and his wife Shimla Devi. (Photo: Representational)

ED raids residential premises of ex-Ranbaxy CEO, brother

In February last year, the two brothers, who were also the promoters of Fortis Healthcare, had tendered their resignation from the company's Board of Directors. (Photo: ANI)

Man sentenced to life for raping minor girl in Jharkhand

The girl shared her plight with her parents after returning home and DNA samples found on the girl had matched with those of the convict. (Photo: Representational)

Delhi: Personal secretary of LG reports fraud of over Rs 1 lakh from his account

According to the FIR, Thakur received an SMS at 6:30 pm on July 30 for OTP activation. He complained to the SBI customer service and requested that his credit card be blocked. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham