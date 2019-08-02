No criminal will be spared: Haryana CM after ‘Gau rakshak’ shot dead by cow smugglers

A cow vigilante was allegedly shot dead by cattle smugglers here on July 30 while he was chasing their vehicle on a bike after being tipped off about cows being smuggled using the said vehicle. (Representational Image)

Palwal: A cow vigilante was allegedly shot dead by cattle smugglers here on July 30 while he was chasing their vehicle on a bike after being tipped off about cows being smuggled using the said vehicle.

The deceased has been identified as Gopal and is a member of ‘Gau Raksha Dal’.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar assured that no criminal would be spared.

“No criminal will be spared. Whenever such an incident occurs, police investigates and takes necessary action,” he said.

“We are investigating the case and the body has been sent for post mortem. A case has been registered under the relevant section of the law,” said ASI Joginder.

Further investigation is underway.