Remand of Anantha Babu extended up to July 15

KAKINADA: The SC, ST Special Court Judge extended the remand of suspended ruling party MLC Anantha Uday Bhaskar alias Anantha Babu up to July 15.

The MLC is an accused in the killing of his ex-car driver and Dalit youth Veedhi Subrahmanyam. He allegedly killed the youth, kept the body in his car and tried to hand the body over to Subrahmanyam’s parents on May 19.

Anantha Babu has been in remand at the Central Jail at Rajamahendravaram. Central Jail officials brought him to the court as his remand had ended on Friday. The judge, however, extended his remand.

In the interim, AP Bar Council member and Andhra Pradesh Civil Liberties Association state president Muppalla Subba Rao has filed a petition on behalf of Veedhi Nooka Ratnam, mother of Veedhi Subrahmanyam, before the AP Human Rights Commission on Friday.

Subba Rao presented before commission chairman Mandhatha Sitarama Murthy and commission member G. Srinivasa Rao his arguments on failure of police in following lawful procedures in the case.

The counsel submitted to the commission 58 pages of various documents related to Subrahmanyam’s death. He prayed to the commission that it issue notices to DGP and other higher officials to take strict action against police officers who are trying to side track the crucial case. He also submitted a CD related to Kakinada district superintendent of police M. Ranindranath Babu, alleging that the SP’s narrative of the crime is unlawful.

After hearing the argument, the commission chairman adjourned the case for hearing in Visakhapatnam on July 27. Sitarama Murthy advised Muppalla Subba Rao to present his further arguments there.