  
Nation Crime 02 Jul 2022 Remand of Anantha Ba ...
Nation, Crime

Remand of Anantha Babu extended up to July 15

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 2, 2022, 1:31 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2022, 7:16 am IST
The MLC is an accused in the killing of his ex-car driver and Dalit youth Veedhi Subrahmanyam
MLC Anantha Udaya Bhaskar.
 MLC Anantha Udaya Bhaskar.

KAKINADA: The SC, ST Special Court Judge extended the remand of suspended ruling party MLC Anantha Uday Bhaskar alias Anantha Babu up to July 15.

The MLC is an accused in the killing of his ex-car driver and Dalit youth Veedhi Subrahmanyam. He allegedly killed the youth, kept the body in his car and tried to hand the body over to Subrahmanyam’s parents on May 19.

Anantha Babu has been in remand at the Central Jail at Rajamahendravaram. Central Jail officials brought him to the court as his remand had ended on Friday. The judge, however, extended his remand.

In the interim, AP Bar Council member and Andhra Pradesh Civil Liberties Association state president Muppalla Subba Rao has filed a petition on behalf of Veedhi Nooka Ratnam, mother of Veedhi Subrahmanyam, before the AP Human Rights Commission on Friday.

Subba Rao presented before commission chairman Mandhatha Sitarama Murthy and commission member G. Srinivasa Rao his arguments on failure of police in following lawful procedures in the case.

The counsel submitted to the commission 58 pages of various documents related to Subrahmanyam’s death. He prayed to the commission that it issue notices to DGP and other higher officials to take strict action against police officers who are trying to side track the crucial case. He also submitted a CD related to Kakinada district superintendent of police M. Ranindranath Babu, alleging that the SP’s narrative of the crime is unlawful.

After hearing the argument, the commission chairman adjourned the case for hearing in Visakhapatnam on July 27. Sitarama Murthy advised Muppalla Subba Rao to present his further arguments there.

...
Tags: veedhi subrahmanyam, anantha babu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Horoscope 02 July 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

(L-2R) Chief of Indian Army staff General Manoj Pande, Chief of Air staff, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar pose for pictures during a press conference in New Delhi on June 14, 2022, to announce the new Agnipath scheme under which soldiers across the three military services will be recruited and will be called Agniveers. (Photo: AFP)

Army and Navy recruitment process under Agnipath starts

Nupur Sharma. (PTI)

SC slams Nupur Sharma; says she 'must apologise to nation'

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis take charge at Mantralaya (the state secretariat), in Mumbai, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (PTI)

Shinde to face floor test Monday; new Speaker election tomorrow

Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R). (Photo: PIB/File)

Modi speaks to Putin on trade; calls for talks on Ukraine war



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Pune police arrest Santosh Jadhav, shooter in singer Moosewala murder case

Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Twitter)

Protests against 'Agnipath' turn violent in Bihar; House of Deputy CM attacked

Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Centre, Tuesday announced the short-term recruitment plan to enlist young citizens into the armed forces. (PTI)

Jahangirpuri riots main conspirators held: Cops

Security personnel keep vigil after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Metropolitan court grants remand of Teesta Setalvad, Sreekumar to crime branch

Teesta Setalvad. (ANI)

UP: Boy kills mother as she stops him from playing PUBG, hides body for 2 days

A 16-year-old boy allegedly shot dead his mother as she stopped him from playing the online game PUBG. (Representational image: Pixabay)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->