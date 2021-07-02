Nation Crime 02 Jul 2021 Charred body of proj ...
Charred body of project staff found on IIT Madras campus

PTI
Published Jul 2, 2021, 12:11 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2021, 12:11 pm IST
The deceased was identified as Unni Krishnan from Ernakulam, Kerala
 The IIT management said the police is investigating the incident. (Photo: PTI/File)

Chennai: The charred body of a project staff of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, was found on the premises last night, police and the management said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Unni Krishnan from Ernakulam, Kerala.

 

According to sources, the charred body was recovered from a hockey stadium at the premier technical institute by the police on Thursday night after some hockey players alerted them.

"From the scene of crime it appears to be a case of suicide. The police have registered a case of suspicious death," a senior official told.

The IIT management said the police is investigating the incident and that the institute was fully cooperating with the authorities.

"An unfortunate and tragic incident occurred yesterday at IIT Madras Campus, involving a temporary project staff. The project staff whose body was found had joined the Institute in April 2021 and was living outside the campus," it said in a statement.

 

"We are shocked and deeply grieved, and convey our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the departed soul," it added.

...
