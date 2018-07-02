search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Five lynched in Maharashtra’s Dhule district on suspicion of being child lifters

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 2, 2018, 1:54 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2018, 1:54 am IST
The incident in Maharashtra occurred when one of the five men tried to talk to a girl.
The incident took place in Dhule's tribal Rainpada hamlet. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 The incident took place in Dhule's tribal Rainpada hamlet. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Mumbai: In yet another incident of mob violence, five men were lynched to death on suspicion of being child-lifters in the tribal-dominated Rainpada village of Dhule in Maharashtra. 

The police said that the five victims had been seen getting off a state transport bus and, later, when one of them attempted to strike a conversation with a girl child, it alarmed locals who were present for the weekly ‘Sunday bazaar’. 

 

The locals pounced on the victims, thrashing them on the suspicion that they were child-lifters, the police said. The five persons were later herded to a room where they were beaten to death with sticks.

According to the police, the area was rife with rumours for the last few days that a gang of child-lifters was active in the area. The victims’ bodies were taken to the nearby Pimpalner hospital for autopsy.

The police said that the victims could have arrived in Dhule from Solapur and their identities are being ascertained. The police have nabbed 15 residents of Rainpada village in connection with the five killings. M. Ramkumar, Dhule’s superintendent of police, said that the residents of the village —around 250 of them —left the village after the killings. Deepak Kesarkar, minister of state (home), Maharashtra, said, “I appeal to everyone not to believe in such messages that are circulated on social media. The law should not be taken into ones own hands.”

Senior Maharashtra police officers have since appealed to the public that there is a need to spread awareness about rumours being spread by mischievous elements to create panic among masses about a group of people moving and trying to commit crimes like kidnapping of children for begging, organ harvesting, etc. All district SPs have been instructed to take adequate precautions to prevent such incidents and are trying to zero in on the source of such rumours.

Last month, in a similar incident, a woman fell prey to mob fury at Aurangabad district. She was beaten up by the mob on suspicion  that she was a child-lifter. The police had to rescue her and subsequently recorded her statement.

Tags: mob lynching, child lifting, dhule district
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ask questions in Instagram Stories: A new app update leak

The feature doesn't seem to have rolled out to everyone yet.
 

Facebook axes its plans of building a drone to deliver internet access

The drone was initially catered into Facebook's Internet.org project, which was aimed to 'connect the whole world'. (Representative Image)
 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Igor Akinfeev turns hero as Russia edge Spain on penalties

Spain grabbed the early lead in the match after an own goal from Ignashevich early on but the hosts found a way back through Artem Dzyuba. (Photo: AFP)
 

A smartphone app can help you choose healthy foods

The FoodSwitch app, developed by researchers from The George Institute for Global Health in Australia and Northwestern University in the US.
 

Qualcomm unveils the QCC3026 SoC for cost-effective wireless earbuds

OPPO has recently announced their first wireless stereo earbuds called – ‘O-Free’ based on the new QCC3026 SoC with Qualcomm TrueWireless Stereo, and will also be included with Find X phones.
 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Indian fan dies in Moscow car crash, body to be sent home

The body will be sent to India after completing all formalities, including an autopsy on Monday, the report added.(Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Maharashtra: 5 men killed by villagers on suspicion of being child kidnappers

The incident took place in Dhule's tribal Rainpada hamlet. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Dalit man made to lick his own spit after son weds Muslim girl in UP

The police said that they have received a complaint and the matter is being investigated. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai tour guide forces Italian woman to drink, rapes her in cab

She met the accused during the bus tour on June 14. He introduced himself as a tour guide and the victim hired his services,' said an official. (Representational image)

Adilabad: Son hires killers to murder dad

On Saturday for killing his father Govardhan, 55, an LIC employee, in their house in Teacher’s Colony.

Kalapatther police arrest 3 for nuisance

A police team rushed to the spot and chased away the mob. However, miscreants rushed into the neighbouring lanes and attacked houses and damaged a few motorcycles in the locality.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham