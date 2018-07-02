search on deccanchronicle.com
Chandigarh woman stabs 6-yr-old son with dagger while giving him bath

PTI
Published Jul 2, 2018, 11:38 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2018, 11:38 am IST
Police said they were yet to ascertain the reason behind the attack and the matter was being investigated.
The boy suffered injuries in chest and abdomen and died on the spot, police said. (Representational Image)
 The boy suffered injuries in chest and abdomen and died on the spot, police said. (Representational Image)

Chandigarh: A woman allegedly killed her six-year-old son on Sunday with a dagger in Punjab's Bathinda district, police said.

The accused allegedly attacked her only son with a dagger while giving him a bath at home in Bhai Mati Dass Nagar, said Bathinda Station House Officer (Civil Lines) Rashpal Singh.

 

The boy suffered injuries in chest and abdomen and died on the spot, the SHO said.

Police said they were yet to ascertain the reason behind the attack and the matter was being investigated.

The accused has been arrested and a case under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against her, they said.

Tags: crime, murder, child killed, mother kills son
Location: India, Chandigarh




