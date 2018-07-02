search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Woman assaulted, raped by a gang in Ramanagara

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 2, 2018, 5:59 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2018, 6:27 am IST
Police said the miscreants broke open her house door and barged inside.
The police have shifted the survivor to Rajarajeshwari Nagar Hospital in Bengaluru.
 The police have shifted the survivor to Rajarajeshwari Nagar Hospital in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru: A woman was assaulted and gang-raped by three men, said to be her husband’s friends, in Kudur in Magadi taluk in Ramanagara on Saturday night.

The police have shifted the survivor to Rajarajeshwari Nagar Hospital in Bengaluru.

 

The accused have been identified as Purushottam (32), Manjunath (27) and Kardi (25), all residents of Magadi and currently on the run.

Police said the miscreants broke open her house door and barged inside. They first assaulted her and then raped her.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the incident took place around 10.30 pm, when Sanjukta (name changed) was home, along with her eight-year-old son.

Her husband, a lorry driver, was out of station on work for the past two months.

Police said the three men first knocked at the door. The survivor opened the window and enquired the purpose of their visit. They asked for her husband's phone number. Sanjukta told them to come next morning and closed the window. “They lost their cool and started banging the door. They door got damaged and they barged in. They held her captive and took turns to rape her. In her statement to the police, the three raped her till early morning and fled," a police official said.

 The incident came to light when she cried for help and approached neighbours, who informed the police. A team visited the spot and carried out the probe.

Based on her statement, a case under section 376 D has been registered and special teams have been formed to nab the three culprits.

Tags: bengaluru police, women assaulted
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ask questions in Instagram Stories: A new app update leak

The feature doesn't seem to have rolled out to everyone yet.
 

Facebook axes its plans of building a drone to deliver internet access

The drone was initially catered into Facebook's Internet.org project, which was aimed to 'connect the whole world'. (Representative Image)
 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Igor Akinfeev turns hero as Russia edge Spain on penalties

Spain grabbed the early lead in the match after an own goal from Ignashevich early on but the hosts found a way back through Artem Dzyuba. (Photo: AFP)
 

A smartphone app can help you choose healthy foods

The FoodSwitch app, developed by researchers from The George Institute for Global Health in Australia and Northwestern University in the US.
 

Qualcomm unveils the QCC3026 SoC for cost-effective wireless earbuds

OPPO has recently announced their first wireless stereo earbuds called – ‘O-Free’ based on the new QCC3026 SoC with Qualcomm TrueWireless Stereo, and will also be included with Find X phones.
 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Indian fan dies in Moscow car crash, body to be sent home

The body will be sent to India after completing all formalities, including an autopsy on Monday, the report added.(Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Maharashtra: 5 men killed by villagers on suspicion of being child kidnappers

The incident took place in Dhule's tribal Rainpada hamlet. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Dalit man made to lick his own spit after son weds Muslim girl in UP

The police said that they have received a complaint and the matter is being investigated. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai tour guide forces Italian woman to drink, rapes her in cab

She met the accused during the bus tour on June 14. He introduced himself as a tour guide and the victim hired his services,' said an official. (Representational image)

Adilabad: Son hires killers to murder dad

On Saturday for killing his father Govardhan, 55, an LIC employee, in their house in Teacher’s Colony.

Kalapatther police arrest 3 for nuisance

A police team rushed to the spot and chased away the mob. However, miscreants rushed into the neighbouring lanes and attacked houses and damaged a few motorcycles in the locality.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham