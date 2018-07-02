Woman assaulted, raped by a gang in Ramanagara

The police have shifted the survivor to Rajarajeshwari Nagar Hospital in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru: A woman was assaulted and gang-raped by three men, said to be her husband’s friends, in Kudur in Magadi taluk in Ramanagara on Saturday night.

The accused have been identified as Purushottam (32), Manjunath (27) and Kardi (25), all residents of Magadi and currently on the run.

Police said the miscreants broke open her house door and barged inside. They first assaulted her and then raped her.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the incident took place around 10.30 pm, when Sanjukta (name changed) was home, along with her eight-year-old son.

Her husband, a lorry driver, was out of station on work for the past two months.

Police said the three men first knocked at the door. The survivor opened the window and enquired the purpose of their visit. They asked for her husband's phone number. Sanjukta told them to come next morning and closed the window. “They lost their cool and started banging the door. They door got damaged and they barged in. They held her captive and took turns to rape her. In her statement to the police, the three raped her till early morning and fled," a police official said.

The incident came to light when she cried for help and approached neighbours, who informed the police. A team visited the spot and carried out the probe.

Based on her statement, a case under section 376 D has been registered and special teams have been formed to nab the three culprits.