search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Neymar scored a stunner to keep Brazil's World Cup hopes alive. (Photo: AP) LIVE| FIFA World Cup, Brazil vs Mexico: Neymar scores stunner, Selecao lead 1-0
 
Nation, Crime

Taxi driver 'forces' 11-yr-old in vehicle, mob beats him on child-lifting suspicion

PTI
Published Jul 2, 2018, 8:25 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2018, 8:25 pm IST
The man told the police that he had merely asked the girl for some water to drink.
Villagers took taxi driver to the village and beat him up severely before handing him over to the police. (Representational Image | YouTube screengrab)
 Villagers took taxi driver to the village and beat him up severely before handing him over to the police. (Representational Image | YouTube screengrab)

Bolpur (West Bengal): A middle-aged man was severely beaten up by villagers in Bolpur town on Monday on suspicion of his being a child-lifter, police said.

The villagers alleged the man, who was driving a taxi, tried to force an 11-year-old girl into his vehicle when she was playing in a field at Rajatpur, in the outskirts of Bolpur town.

 

As the girl raised an alarm, the villagers began chasing him. The man tried to speed away in his taxi but eventually had to stop at a traffic jam when they caught hold of him, the villagers said.

They took him to the village and beat him up severely before handing him over to the police.

The man told the police that he had merely asked the girl for some water to drink.

A senior police officer said the man has been detained and will be interrogated. Several people have been lynched or injured recently in Maharashtra, Assam and Tripura on suspicion of being child-lifters.

Tags: lynching, bolpur, crime, west bengal
Location: India, West Bengal




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Everything you need to know about iron deficiency – the underrated health hazard

According to World Health Organization, iron deficiency affects 2 billion people across the country. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Siberian husky that survived being hit by train makes incredible recovery

Her owner Lisa Brady has started a crowdfunding campaign to cover the ongoing medical bills which have already topped £10,000. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Astronomers report first image of baby planet being formed

The photo provided by the European Southern Observatory ESO taken from the SPHERE instrument on ESO’s Very Large Telescope is the first clear image of a planet caught in the very act of formation around the dwarf star PDS 70. The planet stands clearly out, visible as a bright point to the right of the centre of the image, which is blacked out by the coronagraph mask used to block the blinding light of the central star. (ESO via AP)
 

Secret files reveal UK spies spent years trying to catch UFO to build superweapons

After all these years, a report called UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) in the UK Air Defence Region is part of three files running to more than 1,000 pages set to be released after being declassified.
 

Here are 6 most common sexual fantasies people have

A staggering 89 per cent of people in the survey said they fantasise about having a threesome. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

LIVE| FIFA World Cup, Brazil vs Mexico: Neymar scores stunner, Selecao lead 1-0

Neymar scored a stunner to keep Brazil's World Cup hopes alive. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

'Threatened', 'pressurised' by top cop to alter FIR, says 22-yr-old gangrape victim

The woman had also stated that she was abducted again in the same SUV by three of the four accused on June 27 night from Maninagar area and molested before she was allowed to go. (Representational Image)

Killer mother: Chandigarh woman stabs 6-yr-old son with dagger while bathing him

The boy suffered injuries in chest and abdomen and died on the spot, the SHO said. (Representational Image)

Chandigarh woman stabs 6-yr-old son with dagger while giving him bath

The boy suffered injuries in chest and abdomen and died on the spot, police said. (Representational Image)

14-yr-old stripped, hung upside down, beaten for theft in UP; act filmed

The police said one arrest has been made. (Representational Image)

Dalit man made to lick his own spit after son weds Muslim girl in UP

The police said that they have received a complaint and the matter is being investigated. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham