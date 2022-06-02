Moral 'policing' for female pub goers in Hyderabad

Police raids at several pubs and bars in the city to keep in check obscene dances turn out to be a headache for genuine women customers. (Representational image/DC)

HYDERABAD: Police raids at several pubs and bars in the city to keep in check obscene dances turn out to be a headache for genuine women customers as the police apprehend even those who wear trendy apparels. The police officials who raided pubs in the city were targeting female customers inside by categorising them as ‘obscene dancers’, said the women who were listed as accused by the cops in a recent raid on a city pub, adding that they could not be judged by their dressing. “Such ‘raids’ and checks make us think twice before planning for a pub outing,” they shared.

Several citizens and the genuine women customers who were ‘caught’ during the raid, questioned how the cops were expecting women to dress for pubs.

A 28-year-old IT employee from Gachibowli, who was apprehended during the raid on Monday night, said the women were dressed appropriate for a pub.

“I personally did not notice any ‘obscene behaviour or ‘indecency’ at the place. It all seemed like a regular pub crowd. The police officials showed up about 30 minutes before the place was closed down. I read the news the next day and I can assure you that nothing as such was happening,” he said.

I went to the place after two years and got mixed up in this mess, said a 51-year-old who works as a lecturer in a private college and was also named in the list as an accused. “I went for a small drink after two years of staying away from pubs and such places due to the pandemic. I never knew what was happening. Following the sudden raid, my family came down and spoke to the officials,” she said.

“I am avoiding pubs this year. I have seen enough news to know that almost anyone can be in trouble at these places and I do not want to be a part of any such thing. My friends and I organise a mellow evening party at our place and we enjoy it here instead of risking it outside. This is a new fear among several of my friends,” said Ayesha Reddy, a 22-year-old copywriter from Somajiguda.