Nation, Crime

Three-day baby girl put on sale over WhatsApp for ₹3 lakh in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 2, 2022, 1:15 am IST
Updated Jun 2, 2022, 1:17 am IST
After the message went viral on the social media platform, Childline district coordinator A. Ramesh approached Ajith Singh Nagar police
In a bizarre case, a three-day-old baby girl got put on sale over WhatsApp for ₹3 lakh on Wednesday. (Photo: AFP/Representational)
VIJAYAWADA: In a bizarre case, a three-day-old baby girl got put on sale over WhatsApp for ₹3 lakh on Wednesday.

According to Ajith Singh Nagar police, the baby girl’s mother Durga had told another woman Danamma that she already has two sons. If her third child turns out to be a boy, she will give him in adoption to a rich family. However, Durga delivered a baby girl three days ago.

 

In the interim, Danamma shared what Durga had said with a quack Pushpalatha, who, in turn, shared the information over WhatsApp with another quack Amrutha Rao. He put a message on a WhatsApp group called “RMHS” as follows: “Female Baby. 3 kg. Rs. three lakh. Birth Certificate. Our own surname.” He also posted a photo of the baby girl in addition to her video footage.

The message, which went viral on the social media platform, caught the attention of Childline district coordinator A. Ramesh. He approached Ajith Singh Nagar police seeking its intervention.

 

Accordingly, police zeroed in on Amrutha Rao, a resident of Ayodhya Nagar in the city. He confessed to police that he had shared the message posted by Pushpalatha with the WhatsApp group of his childhood friends.

Meanwhile, the baby girl is with her mother, who is not aware of the development on the social media platform.

Ajith Singh Nagar CI S.V.V. Laxminarayana said, “We have booked a case under section 81 of Juvenile Justice Act read with 511 of IPC. We are questioning the two quacks.” There is a likelihood of the male quack being arrested.

 

Tags: baby girl
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


