Nation Crime 02 Jun 2022 Kashmir target killi ...
Nation, Crime

Kashmir target killings: Bank manager from Rajasthan shot dead in Kulgam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Jun 2, 2022, 12:06 pm IST
Updated Jun 2, 2022, 12:09 pm IST
In May, seven persons including three policemen and four civilians fell victims to unabated target killings in the Valley
People from the Kashmiri Pandit community block Srinagar-Budgam road to protest against the killing of the school teacher Rajni Bala, near Srinagar Airport, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (PTI)
  People from the Kashmiri Pandit community block Srinagar-Budgam road to protest against the killing of the school teacher Rajni Bala, near Srinagar Airport, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (PTI)

SRINAGAR: As targeted killings continue in the Kashmir Valley despite the authorities’ assertion of an improved security environment, a bank manager from Rajasthan Vijay Kumar was shot and critically wounded by suspected militants in southern Kulgam district early Thursday. He died on the way to hospital, the police and hospital sources said.

On Wednesday night, the gunmen had injured a local resident Farooq Ahmed Sheikh in a similar attack in neighbouring Shopian district. On May 31, a female Hindu schoolteacher Rajini Bala was murdered outside the school she worked at in Kulgam’s  Gopalpora area. In May, seven persons including three policemen and four civilians fell victims to unabated target killings in the Valley.

 

Giving the details of the latest attacks, the police and local sources said that Kumar who worked as the head of the local branch of the Ellaquai Dehati Bank, a rural bank sponsored by the State Bank of India, was targeted by gunmen at Arreh Mohanpora in Kulgam. The grievously injured Kumar was evacuated to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The J&K police along with the columns of the Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has launched a search operation in the area to capture the assailants dead or alive. A police spokesman said, “A massive manhunt has been launched for the terrorists who killed the bank manager in cold blood.”

 

Earlier during the day on Thursday, three Army soldiers were injured, one of them critically, in a blast inside a public transport SUV being used by them for an counterinsurgency operation in Shopian.

Defence spokesman Emroz Musavi said that the blast in the vehicle took place at around 3 am in Shopian’s Sedow area, leaving three soldiers of the 15 Garhwal regiment injured. The injured identified as Ajab Singh, Parveen Singh and Pawan Rawat are being treated by Srinagar’s 92-Base Army Hospital.

The spokesman said that, based on specific intelligence, the local Army unit launched a cordon-and-search-operation at about 3 am in the general area Patitohalan. “While moving to the target area, approximately a kilometre from Sedow, an explosion took place in the civil hired vehicle, being used by the team, resulting in injuries to three Indian Army soldiers. The blast is very likely to be from either an IED or a grenade or a battery malfunctioning in the vehicle,” the spokesman said, adding that the details of the incident are being ascertained. He confirmed that while one injured soldier is critical, the condition of the two others is stable.

 

The spokesman further said, “The affected area has been cordoned and all likely escape routes have been sealed. Search to nab the terrorists is in progress”.

...
Tags: target killings in srinagar, bank employee killed
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

Police raids at several pubs and bars in the city to keep in check obscene dances turn out to be a headache for genuine women customers. (Representational image/DC)

Moral 'policing' for female pub goers in Hyderabad

The District Police Chiefs shall take steps to procure lights with sufficient intensity and other infrastructure facilities for the conduct of inquest during night hours. (Representational image)

Kerala Govt issues fresh directives for inquest procedures during night

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (PTI file image)

Manish Sisodia will soon be arrested in 'fake' case: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy pays floral tributes to Amara Veerula Stupam, on the occasion of Telangana state formation day at Telangana Bhavan, in New Delhi on Thursday, 2 Jun 2022. (D. Kamraj/DC)

President Kovind, PM Modi greet people of Telangana on its formation day



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Yasin Malik in a separate cell at Tihar jail under heavy security

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik is escorted by police officers to a court in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi)

Major terror strike ahead of PM's Jammu visit foiled

Dilbag Singh, Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, arrives at the site of an attack in Jammu, India, Friday, April. 22, 2022. Six suspected rebels and an Indian paramilitary officer were killed in two separate armed clashes in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said on Friday, two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the disputed region.(AP Photo)

Maharashtra ATS arrests ‘LeT recruiter’ from Pune

To connect the youth with LET, Junaid had allegedly created five accounts on Facebook with different names. With these accounts, the accused used to post anti-national things and try to connect the youth and provoke them to join the LET, the ATS said. (ANI)

Police book man, parents for child marriage in Chennai

Kasthuri Aadisaravanan, District Child Protection Officer, said that police would take stringent action as per law to prevent child marriages in the future. (Representational image)

Vizag cops to keep tabs on toy guns

These criminals mostly use these guns during the dark hours to convince the victims that they were real guns. (Representational image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->