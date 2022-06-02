Entertainment Tollywood 02 Jun 2022 Curb women harassmen ...
Curb women harassment: Chief secretary tells Tollywood stakeholders

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BANSARI TRIVEDI J
Published Jun 2, 2022, 1:11 am IST
Updated Jun 2, 2022, 1:16 am IST
The chief secretary urged all stakeholders, including persons from the film industry and media, to come together to stem the rot
 The comprehensive report has suggested measures to tackle the menace. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Hyderabad: The high-level committee, constituted to look into women harassment issues pertaining to the film and television industry in the state, submitted its report to chief secretary Somesh Kumar during a meeting here on Wednesday.

The comprehensive report has also suggested measures to tackle the menace. Panel members called for implementation of the recommendations in earnest. The chief secretary urged all stakeholders, including persons from the film industry and media, to come together to stem the rot. He said that there was a need to come up with standard operating procedures. Film industry unions must consider providing online membership, he said.

 

Among those who attended the meeting were top bureaucrats and police officials, including C.V. Anand, Mahesh Bhagwat and Swati Lakra. Prof. Vasanthi from NALSAR University of Law also attended the meeting.

