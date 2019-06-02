Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Crime 02 Jun 2019 Train hawker mimicks ...
Nation, Crime

Train hawker mimicks politicians, sent to 10-day judicial custody

ANI
Published Jun 2, 2019, 10:28 am IST
Updated Jun 2, 2019, 10:28 am IST
Toy vendor Avdhesh Dubey's videos imitating politicians was widely shared on social media.
A hawker, who used to mimick politicians while selling toys on trains, was arrested at Surat Railway station on Friday by the Railway Protection Force (RPF). (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 A hawker, who used to mimick politicians while selling toys on trains, was arrested at Surat Railway station on Friday by the Railway Protection Force (RPF). (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Surat: A hawker, who used to mimick politicians while selling toys on trains, was arrested at Surat Railway station on Friday by the Railway Protection Force (RPF). Toy vendor Avdhesh Dubey's videos imitating politicians was widely shared on social media.

"Avdhesh Dubey was apprehended at Surat Railway station on Friday. A case was registered against the accused under different sections of Railways Act 1989," said an RPF official.

 

The RPF produced him before a local court on Saturday. He accepted his guilt in the court and was sent to 10-day judicial custody. The court directed him to pay Rs 3,500 fine.

...
Tags: hawker, trains, avdhesh dubey, mimick, politicians
Location: India, Gujarat, Surat


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Indian envoy Ajay Bisaria. (Photo: ANI)

Indian envoy's guests invited for Iftar party turned away by Pak agencies

'Greetings and good wishes to the people of Telangana on statehood day. My best wishes to all the residents of the state for a bright and prosperous future,' President Kovind tweeted. (Photo: File)

President Kovind greets people of Telangana on formation day

Jogdande added that the administration had contacted the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and help from the forces too was being provided. (Photo: ANI)

Rescue operations in full swing to rescue missing mountaineers: DM Vijay Jogdande

Sher Singh, an Income-Tax officer, on Saturday, saved the life of a snake, which had ventured into the premises of the school, where workers hit and poured pesticide over the reptile. (Photo: ANI)

Income-Tax officer rescues snake attacked with pesticide in Indore



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Brazilian football star Neymar accused of rape

The police document says the woman will go through medical exams as part of an investigation. (Photo: AFP)
 

Redmi Note 7S review: Xiaomi does it again!

The Redmi Note 7S is a stunner.
 

ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa vs Bangladesh; DC's Dream11 Prediction

South Africa who received a humiliating defeat at the hands of England will be looking to win their second match with a huge margin so that they can counter-balance the dropped points. (Photo:AFP)
 

Will send 10 lakh 'Jai Shri Ram' post cards to Mamata: BJP

The BJP will send 10 lakh post cards with 'Jai Shri Ram' written on them to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a party leader said Saturday, in a move likely to add salt to the ruling TMC's wounds after a bruising performance in Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: File)
 

Salman Khan's fan books entire theatre for Bharat's first day first show!

Salman Khan fan.
 

Explore healthy vegan milk options this World Milk Day

Of late, several people are opting for these vegan alternatives despite of not being lactose intolerant. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hyderabad: Girl abuser beaten up

While the group did comprise people from a Hindu social service organisation, the incident was being wrongly portrayed as a “communal clash” — it was being projected to look like a group of Hindus had beaten up a Muslim boy while forcing him into chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram’. (Representational Image)

When Karnataka turned deep saffron: Was it just the Modi wave?

According to political observers, two major factors upset all calculations of the Congress and JD(S)- Modi`s charisma and the magnetic influence he had on youth besides the social engineering among backward communities which worked in favour of the BJP.

Hyderabad: Inter Board changes stand on result of student who ended life

Speaking to this newspaper, Ms Udaya said, “How many times they would commit mistakes and play with the lives of people? We will never know in how many cases such ‘clerical mistakes’ have crept in.” (Representational image)

Chennai: Woman ends life as lover committed suicide

On Wednesday morning, he allegedly poured kerosene on himself and set himself on fire. (Representional Image)

Man held in Kerala for 'sexually exploiting' over 50 women

The accused used to take screenshots of the chats their husbands had with the fake accounts and forwarded it to their wives to convince them about their spouse's 'illicit relationships.' (Photo: File I Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham