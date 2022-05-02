Nation Crime 02 May 2022 Drugs connection to ...
Nation, Crime

Drugs connection to Vijayawada comes to light again

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 2, 2022, 4:36 am IST
Updated May 2, 2022, 7:01 am IST
According to reports, Guttula Teja of DST courier, Bharati Nagar, was arrested after seizure of a parcel with his Aadhar number
When Teja reached Bengaluru, the customs officials took him into custody on April 27. (Representational Image/ DC)
 When Teja reached Bengaluru, the customs officials took him into custody on April 27. (Representational Image/ DC)

Vijayawada: Vijayawada’s unholy links with drugs menace came to the fore once again, on Sunday, with arrest of the worker of a courier service in Bharati Nagar, Vijayawada, by the customs officials of Bengaluru.

According to reports, Guttula Teja of DST courier, Bharati Nagar, was arrested after seizure of a parcel with his Aadhar number. Teja told the police that one person from Sattenapalli of Guntur district -- now Palnadu district -- came to the courier office on January 31, 2022 and handed over a parcel.

 

“He had said his Aadhar card number was not visible clearly and asked me to use his Aadhar card to send the parcel,” Teja told the investigating cops.

The Aadhar card copy is used for sending parcels through courier. On record, Teja, a resident of Prasadampadu, Vijayawada, sent the parcel with his Aadhar card number as proof.

Teja claimed that he was innocent and one person by name Kondaveeti Gopi Sai of Sattenapalli, of Guntur district gave the parcel to be sent abroad.

ACP, Vijayawada central zone, Khadar Basha, said the parcel contains 4496 grams of banned drug of Ependrine. It was sent to an address in Australia but it instead went to Canada.  The parcel came back to Bengaluru where the customs officials noticed that it contained the banned drug.

 

DST courier has asked Teja to go Bengaluru and get back the parcel.

When Teja reached Bengaluru, the customs officials took him into custody on April 27.

ACP Khadar Basha said three teams were formed to investigate the case. One team went to Sattenapalli to identify one Kondaveeti Gopi, who gave the parcel to Teja at a courier office in Vijayawada. One team was sent to Bengaluru to investigate the case. The third team was sent to Hyderabad to investigate the details from the courier agency.

...
Tags: vijayawada drug links
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 02 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Telangana farmers coordination committee chairman and MLC Palla Rajeswar Reddy and labor minister Malla Reddy participate in May Day celebration held at TRS Bhavan in Hyderabad. (Durga Rao/DC)

Telangana government promises more work, income on May Day

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC Image)

Why fear Rahul Gandhi, Revanth asks KCR

Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General Manoj Pande during his visit to the National War Memorial, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

Won't allow change in LAC status quo, pledges Army Chief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

As PM begins Europe trip, India seeks 'cessation' of Ukraine war



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Patiala clashes: Key conspirator Barjinder Singh Parwana arrested

: A policeman fires in air to maintain law after a clash broke out between followers of Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistani Sikh organisations, near Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala, (PTI Photo)

40 Chinese booked by Mumbai EOW for fraudulently becoming directors of Indian firms

Among the 60 foreigners against whom the cases are filed, 40 are from China and the rest from Singapore, the UK, Taiwan, the USA, Cyprus, the UAE, and South Korea. (Representational Image/File)

SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Ashish Mishra (PTI file image)

Mob goes on rampage in Karnataka's Hubballi over social media post

A security personnel stands next to a damaged vehicle after incidents of stone throwing in some areas of Old Hubballi late on Saturday evening, in Hubballi district, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (PTI)

Ashish Mishra surrenders in Lakhimpur court

Ashish Mishra. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->