Drugs connection to Vijayawada comes to light again

Vijayawada: Vijayawada’s unholy links with drugs menace came to the fore once again, on Sunday, with arrest of the worker of a courier service in Bharati Nagar, Vijayawada, by the customs officials of Bengaluru.

According to reports, Guttula Teja of DST courier, Bharati Nagar, was arrested after seizure of a parcel with his Aadhar number. Teja told the police that one person from Sattenapalli of Guntur district -- now Palnadu district -- came to the courier office on January 31, 2022 and handed over a parcel.

“He had said his Aadhar card number was not visible clearly and asked me to use his Aadhar card to send the parcel,” Teja told the investigating cops.

The Aadhar card copy is used for sending parcels through courier. On record, Teja, a resident of Prasadampadu, Vijayawada, sent the parcel with his Aadhar card number as proof.

Teja claimed that he was innocent and one person by name Kondaveeti Gopi Sai of Sattenapalli, of Guntur district gave the parcel to be sent abroad.

ACP, Vijayawada central zone, Khadar Basha, said the parcel contains 4496 grams of banned drug of Ependrine. It was sent to an address in Australia but it instead went to Canada. The parcel came back to Bengaluru where the customs officials noticed that it contained the banned drug.

DST courier has asked Teja to go Bengaluru and get back the parcel.

When Teja reached Bengaluru, the customs officials took him into custody on April 27.

ACP Khadar Basha said three teams were formed to investigate the case. One team went to Sattenapalli to identify one Kondaveeti Gopi, who gave the parcel to Teja at a courier office in Vijayawada. One team was sent to Bengaluru to investigate the case. The third team was sent to Hyderabad to investigate the details from the courier agency.