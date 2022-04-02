Telangana High Court disposes of PIL in Miyapur land scam case

Hyderabad: A division bench of Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinandan Kumar Shavili, on Friday disposed off a PIL seeking a CBI probe into the Miyapur land scam that runs into thousands of crores.

The PIL was filed in 2017 by Madhavaneni Raghunandan Rao (presently a BJP MLA) alleging that government land to an extent of 682 acres in survey numbers 20, 28, 100 and 101 of Miyapur village, Serilingampally mandal were registered illegally by real estate companies and others. This was despite restraint orders issued by the Supreme Court, which said that no documents pertaining to the said lands should be registered.

He alleged that the infringement had taken place with the tacit support of government officials, who dance to the tunes of ruling party (TRS) leaders.

Collecting fictitious documents, revenue and registration department officials played a key role in transferring the land to Trinity Infra Ventures Limited, the petitioner mentioned.

He also brought to the notice of the court that Kukatpally police had filed an FIR and a charge-sheet before the trial court when the issue came to light and it triggered several protests. Apprehending that the real culprits could have fled, Raghunandan Rao urged the court to transfer a criminal case pending with the SHO Kukatpally to the Central Bureau of.

Advocate general B.S. Prasad on Friday informed the court that a charge-sheet has been filed against 24 persons of whom some have filed quash petitions before the High Court and that such petitions have been allowed. The court was also apprised of the present stage of the criminal case. After taking all facts into consideration, the bench closed the PIL while also giving the petitioner the liberty to seek appropriate legal recourse, if he remains aggrieved.