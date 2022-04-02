Nation Crime 02 Apr 2022 Telangana High Court ...
Nation, Crime

Telangana High Court disposes of PIL in Miyapur land scam case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 2, 2022, 10:24 am IST
Updated Apr 2, 2022, 10:46 am IST
The PIL was filed in 2017 by Madhavaneni Raghunandan Rao (presently a BJP MLA) alleging that government land was registered illegally
Telangana High Court (PTI)
 Telangana High Court (PTI)

Hyderabad: A division bench of Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinandan Kumar Shavili, on Friday disposed off a PIL seeking a CBI probe into the Miyapur land scam that runs into thousands of crores.

The PIL was filed in 2017 by Madhavaneni Raghunandan Rao (presently a BJP MLA) alleging that government land to an extent of 682 acres in survey numbers 20, 28, 100 and 101 of Miyapur village, Serilingampally mandal were registered illegally by real estate companies and others. This was despite restraint orders issued by the Supreme Court, which said that no documents pertaining to the said lands should be registered.

 

He alleged that the infringement had taken place with the tacit support of government officials, who dance to the tunes of ruling party (TRS) leaders.

Collecting fictitious documents, revenue and registration department officials played a key role in transferring the land to Trinity Infra Ventures Limited, the petitioner mentioned.

He also brought to the notice of the court that Kukatpally police had filed an FIR and a charge-sheet before the trial court when the issue came to light and it triggered several protests.  Apprehending that the real culprits could have fled, Raghunandan Rao urged the court to transfer a criminal case pending with the SHO Kukatpally to the Central Bureau of.

 

Advocate general B.S. Prasad on Friday informed the court that a charge-sheet has been filed against 24 persons of whom some have filed quash petitions before the High Court and that such petitions have been allowed. The court was also apprised of the present stage of the criminal case. After taking all facts into consideration, the bench closed the PIL while also giving the petitioner the liberty to seek appropriate legal recourse, if he remains aggrieved. 

...
Tags: telangana high court, miyapur land scam, pil miyapur land scam, bjp mla m raghunandan rao, trinity infra ventures limited
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Prabhakar Sail (Image credit: Twitter/@ANI)

Key witness in drugs case involving Aryan Khan, dies of heart attack

Chandrasekhar Rao said that the development of the agricultural sector has indirectly enhanced the employment opportunities in concerned productive and service sectors for the youth in Telangana. CM said that all sectors have been strengthened in the recent past and Telangana will develop further in the year of “Shubhakrut

KCR hopes ‘Shubhakrut’ brings TS good fortune

Etala said the CM claimed that his government was spending some Rs 30,000 crore for farmers. — Facebook

Procure paddy or quit as CM: Etala tells KCR

During the liquidation process, the value of the company was reduced from Rs 600 crore to Rs 335 crore. It was then that Madhucon Infra Limited approached the High Court. — DC Image

Simhapuri Energy: High Court cautions banks



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

SC sets aside Punjab & Haryana HC order on 75 pc quota in private sector jobs

Supreme Court (PTI)

Dismiss Indrani Mukerjea's bail petition, CBI tells SC

Indrani Mukerjea (DC)

Nitish Kumar faces attack, is hit on shoulder; man caught

The incident occurred when Nitish Kumar was trying to pay his respects to the statue of freedom fighter Shilbhadra Yaji, at a local hospital. (PTI)

Birbhum victims badly beaten up before being burnt alive: Autopsy report

Forensic experts collect samples from the house of Sona Sheikh where seven people were burnt to death keeping captive in their room, allegedly for avenging the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh, at Rampurhat in Birbhum district. (PTI)

FM defends time taken to file fraud complaint in ABG Shipyard

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->