Nation Crime 02 Apr 2020 Officials seize samb ...
Nation, Crime

Officials seize sambar stag carcass in Karnataka's forest range as poachers flee

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | M B GIRISH
Published Apr 2, 2020, 6:17 pm IST
Updated Apr 2, 2020, 6:17 pm IST
Poachers suspected to kill deers, sambar among other herbivore animals and suppy meat to users in cities
Officers with the carcass of the Sambar Stag.
 Officers with the carcass of the Sambar Stag.

Chikkamagaluru: While people stay indoors to be safe from contracting COVID-19, a gang was busy in poaching activities in Kadur forest range of Chikkamagaluru wherein forest officials seized carcass of a Sambar Stag, a vehicle, equipment among others on Tuesday.

The seizure was made at Yemmedoddi in Kadur range and recovered about 80 kgs of Sambar meat.

 

Forest officials identified the gang of poachers as Yogesh, Anand, Shantakumar and Dinesh who fled from the spot when police arrived.

Yogesh and Anand are said to be habitual poachers and forest officials are gathering details on their previous poaching cases and a search is on to trace the accused persons who managed to escape when forest officials and sleuths of the District Crime Investigation Bureau raided a place at YemmeDoddi.

Honorary wildlife warden of Chikkamagaluru Veeresh adds that this gang allegedly used to poach deers, sambar among other herbivore animals and supplied meat to users in cities. A case against the accused person has been filed under Wildlife Conservation Act.

“We are sure that this gang was engaged in poaching activities in the region for some time and equipments seized from the spot indicate that it was an organised gang in poaching,” stated deputy conservator of forests Jagannath.

Meanwhile, Gundlupet Range forest officer Lokesh and his team arrested three-poachers who were allegedly poaching rabbits and sambar in Bandipur National Park buffer zone.

...
Tags: poachers, sambar deer, deputy conservator of forests jagannath, gundlupet range forest officer lokesh, kadur forest range
Location: India, Karnataka, Chikkamagaluru


Related Stories

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19
Heartbreaking: Amazon rainforest on the verge of collapse

Latest From Nation

Representational Image. (PTI)

Kerala High Court stays order on liquor sale on medical prescription

With the lockdown the therapy sessions of children with special needs have also been impacted.

Colleges in Bengaluru gear up for semester exams post lockdown

Representational Image. (AFP)

Five Malaysian couples kept under quarantine since 3 weeks in Karnataka

Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the congregation from 1-15 March in the Nizamuddin area in New Delhi (PTI)

FIR against clerics hiding in Madrassa after attending Nizamuddin prayer meet



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hera Pheri, two decades later

A still from Phir Hera Pheri
 

Humour in times of distress

The burqa-clad Nazma Aapi’s political commentary has made Saloni Gaur a national sensation
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Ayurvedic doctor in trouble for offering `preventive' coronavirus flu drug

Representational image

FIR against clerics hiding in Madrassa after attending Nizamuddin prayer meet

Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the congregation from 1-15 March in the Nizamuddin area in New Delhi (PTI)

Domestic violence cases on the rise since lockdown: NCW

Representational image (AP file photo)

Supreme Court rejects curative petition of Nirbhaya convict Pawan Gupta

Supreme Court of India

Nirbhaya convicts' final moments before execution in Tihar jail

File photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham