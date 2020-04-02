Nation Crime 02 Apr 2020 FIR against clerics ...
Nation, Crime

FIR against clerics hiding in Madrassa after attending Nizamuddin prayer meet

PTI
Published Apr 2, 2020, 4:51 pm IST
Updated Apr 2, 2020, 4:51 pm IST
Case registered against nine clerics who attended Jamaat congregation in Delhi
Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the congregation from 1-15 March in the Nizamuddin area in New Delhi (PTI)
Shravasti (UP): An FIR has been registered against nine clerics who returned from the Tablighi Jamaat's congregation in New Delhi's Nizamuddin last month and were hiding in a madrassa on the Nepal border, police said on Thursday.

They have been booked under IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease).

 

"Police found nine maulanas, residents of Amroha, in a madrassa in the Jamunaha locality of the Malhipur area where they were hiding on Wednesday. They arrived here on March 13 and stayed in a mosque too,"SP Anup Kumar said.

They neither informed the administration about their presence nor volunteered for the medial examination, the SP said, adding that they have been quarantined in the madarssa itself.

Tags: coronavirus in india, coronavirus cases in india, nizamuddin markaz, religious congregation, muslim clerics
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


