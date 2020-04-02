Nation Crime 02 Apr 2020 Domestic violence ca ...
Nation, Crime

Domestic violence cases on the rise since lockdown: NCW

PTI
Published Apr 2, 2020, 2:41 pm IST
Updated Apr 2, 2020, 2:43 pm IST
Since the lockdown was imposed, a total of 257 complaints related to various offences against women were received
Representational image (AP file photo)
 Representational image (AP file photo)

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women has received over 250 complaints since the country-wide lockdown was imposed to control the spread of coronavirus out of which 69 were cases of domestic violence, which it said has been increasing since then.

Since the lockdown was imposed, a total of 257 complaints related to various offences against women were received, out of which 69 complaints are related to domestic violence, the data released by the NCW showed.

 

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said the number of cases of domestic violence must be much higher but the women are scared to complain due to constant presence of their abuser at home.

She said from March 24 till April 1, the NCW has received 69 domestic violence complaints and it is increasing by the day.

"Women are not approaching the police because they think that if they take her husband away, the in-laws would be torturing her. Because of the lockdown, women are not able to reach out to the police. They don't even want to go to the police because they are afraid that once their husband comes out of the police station, he will again torture her and she can't even move out.

"Earlier women could go to their parents place but now they are unable to reach. The NCW is in touch with these complainants," she said.

Women rights activists said they have also received numerous complaints of domestic violence from women since the enforcement of the lockdown.

Rights activist Kavita Krishnan, also the secretary of the All India Progressive Women's Association, said vulnerable women could have moved to safer places if the government had given some warning of the lockdown.

"All the women (domestic violence victims) who contacted me said had they known (about the lockdown), they would have tried to get out earlier and be somewhere safer," she said.

"The only thing to do is help and rescue domestic violence survivors. Their situation is worse now in the lockdown," Krishnan added.

According to Vani Subramanian, a member of the women's group Saheli Trust, "captivity anyway drives people crazy and abusive situations only make it worse".

Ranjana Kumari, the director of the Centre for Social Research, said everyone was at home due to the lockdown and women were not getting the courage to contact for help. "It is not a good situation for women," Kumari said.

...
Tags: coronavirus lockdown, national commission for women (ncw), domestic violence
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Keralites stranded in the UK — DC photo

AI special flight transporting foreigners home may not bring back stranded Indians

Representational Image. (PTI)

2 Tablighi Jamaat attendees test positive for Covid19 in Rameswaram

Three sentenced to 3-day imprisonment for violating lockdown. (photo- PTI)

Three sentenced to 3-day imprisonment for violating lockdown in Pune

Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Coronavirus: AP govt urges Centre to extend financial aid to overcome crisis



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hera Pheri, two decades later

A still from Phir Hera Pheri
 

Humour in times of distress

The burqa-clad Nazma Aapi’s political commentary has made Saloni Gaur a national sensation
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Ayurvedic doctor in trouble for offering `preventive' coronavirus flu drug

Representational image

Supreme Court rejects curative petition of Nirbhaya convict Pawan Gupta

Supreme Court of India

Nirbhaya convicts' final moments before execution in Tihar jail

File photo

Nirbhaya convicts' bodies to be handed to families after post-mortem

ANI photo

Nirbhaya convict Vinay Sharma's mother has a last wish before son's hanging

Nirbhaya convict Vinay Sharma (file)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham