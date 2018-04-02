search on deccanchronicle.com
Banashankari shootout: 2 rowdies injured

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 2, 2018, 3:03 am IST
Updated Apr 2, 2018, 3:03 am IST
Bengaluru: A wanted murder accused opened fire at policemen while they were chasing him at Banashankari early on Sunday morning. A special team from the Thalaghattapura police station fired in retaliation and arrested the accused and his accomplice. 

The arrested have been identified as Paramesh alias Parmi, 30, a resident of Kambathahalli, and his associate, Santosh, 29. Paramesh is a rowdy sheeter for the last eight years and was booked for several cases of murder, attempt to murder, assault and robbery. 

 

He had gone underground for the last two years. The main accused, Paramesh, was arrested by the Thalaghattapura police in 2010 for his involvement in the murder of Ashwath Shetty.  He served jail a term of one-and-a-half years before coming out on bail. 

He was involved in nine cases of crime in the city, while Santosh was involved in two cases. In the shootout, head constable Suresh and constable Naneminath were injured in their hands and legs. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently being treated. Inspector Shivaswamy and Sub-Inspector K.R. Srinavas had a miraculous escape, though the rowdy fired at them from a close range. 

The Thalaghattapura police had formed a special team to trace the accused. On Sunday morning, they got credible information that the accused was travelling in a car. The police team rushed to the spot and accosted Paramesh and Santosh at Banashankari 6th Stage.

As soon as the police intercepted their car, Santosh got down from the vehicle holding a long machete in his hand. When head constable Suresh and constable Neminath tried to arrest him, Santosh attacked them. To defend themselves, Inspector Shivaswamy fired a round in the air and asked the accused to surrender. But Paramesh shot two rounds at the inspector, who was fortunately not hit. Shivamurthy immediately shot Paramesh in the leg and contained him. 

Meanwhile, Santosh tried to attack the others and Sub-Inspector Srinivas shot him in the leg.  All the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The Thalaghattapura police have registered a case.

