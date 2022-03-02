Nation Crime 02 Mar 2022 Palamuru 'kidna ...
Nation, Crime

Palamuru 'kidnappings' raise TS political heat

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Mar 2, 2022, 11:38 pm IST
Updated Mar 3, 2022, 7:43 am IST
Interestingly, all these missing persons are linked to filing cases against minister V. Srinivas Goud, who represents Mahbubnagar seat
Minister V. Srinivas Goud. (DC File Image)
 Minister V. Srinivas Goud. (DC File Image)

HYDERABAD: Series of 'kidnappings' in Mahbubnagar recently seems to have raised political heat in the state. As many as nine persons went missing from Mahbubnagar over the past week. Interestingly, all these missing persons are linked to filing cases against minister V. Srinivas Goud, who represents Mahbubnagar Assembly seat, in courts and with Election Commission (EC) stating that the minister had resorted to tampering with his election affidavit on EC website. A few others who went missing were fighting against the alleged land encroachments and other irregularities committed by the minister and his family members.

These kidnappings even spread to Delhi when four staffers of former Mahbubnagar MP and BJP leader A.P. Jithender Reddy were abducted on Wednesday. Curiously, these kidnappings happened when Goud was in Delhi. The minister accompanied Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to Delhi on February 28 and staying there since then.

 

The kidnap was captured on CCTV cameras installed at Jithender Reddy's house in Delhi. Based on a complaint from Reddy's PA, the Delhi police started investigations. The kidnap victims included Reddy’s driver in Delhi Thapa and Munnuru Ravi from Mahbubnagar, who had moved the court as well as the EC alleging Goud had fabricated his election affidavit.

Opposition parties are strongly demanding sacking of Goud from the Cabinet, holding him responsible for these kidnappings with the help of the police, misusing his position as minister.

 

BJP national vice president D.K. Aruna, who hails from Mahbubnagar district, said, "It's shocking that the minister is misusing police force and using them for kidnappings. Enquiries with the family members of kidnapped persons clearly revealed that the SOT (special
operation team) of police have abducted them. Their arrests were not shown for days. Later, false cases were fabricated against them saying that police took them into custody for hatching a conspiracy to kill the minister and his brother. All this is done to bring pressure on victims to withdraw cases against the minister."

 

Aruna alleged that the minister and his family members were indulging in large scale encroachment of government and private lands in Mahbubnagar and whoever questioned them was being assaulted and implicated in false cases. She said the BJP was organising a huge protest programme on March 8 in Mahbubnagar against the misdeeds of Goud and his family members.

It all started from February 23 when one Nagaraju was abducted. Later, two persons, Viswanath and Yadaiah, went missing on February 24. Later, Amarender Raju, Anwar, Kishan Pawar, Varada Bhaskar, Sridhar, Mahesh Yadav, Sudhakar, Venkatesh, Srinivas Raju and Madhusudhan Raju were abducted. Raghavendra Raju also went missing.

 

Later, the police filed FIR against Nagaraju, Vishwanath, Yadaiah and Raghavendra Raju. Raghavendra Raju had earlier filed a case in Delhi High Court and also with the EC against Goud on tampering with election affidavit.

Meanwhile, TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy demanded dismissal of Srinivas Goud from the Cabinet. "The fact that the kidnappings happened in Delhi when Goud is staying with the Chief Minister in Delhi proves that Goud has CM's backing in his illegal dealings. If not, the Chief Minister should immediately sack him from his Cabinet and order an inquiry into the issue," Reddy said.

 

However, Srinivas Goud was not available for comment.

...
Tags: v. srinivas goud, mp a.p. jithender reddy
Location: India, Telangana


Horoscope 03 March 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin (PTI file photo)

PM Modi speaks to Prez Putin; discusses safe evacuation of Indians from war zones

Union minister G. Kishan Reddy receives Indian students back from Ukraine at the Indira Gandhi international airport in New Delhi on Wednesday. (D. Kamraj/DC)

Students recall Ukraine escape

They faced problems of improper communication, failure to catch trains on time, defunct communication network/ (Twitter/@IndiainUkraine

Crossing border is a rebirth for us, says student

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

Instead of illegal weapons, UP now makes missiles, says Shah



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Karnataka: Petitioner in hijab case claims Sangh Parivar goons attacked her brother

According to Shifa, her 20-year-old brother -- Saif -- is admitted to Hitech Hospital, Udupi (Twitter)

Actress Assault Case: Kerala HC orders actor Dileep to hand over his mobile phone

Actor Dileep (ANI)

FM defends time taken to file fraud complaint in ABG Shipyard

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)

J&K court asks police to register FIR against BJP leader

News

SC sets aside Punjab & Haryana HC order on 75 pc quota in private sector jobs

Supreme Court (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->