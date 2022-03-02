Nation Crime 02 Mar 2022 Fraud case: Telangan ...
Nation, Crime

Fraud case: Telangana HC rejects MBS director’s plea

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHARA
Published Mar 2, 2022, 1:36 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2022, 7:03 am IST
Sukesh Gupta of MBS Jewellers filed a plea to quash the EICR case registered against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act
The judge observed that Gupta chose to file a quash petition instead of cooperating with the investigation, and this seemed to be an attempt to escape from his criminal liability, if any. (Representational Image/ DC)
 The judge observed that Gupta chose to file a quash petition instead of cooperating with the investigation, and this seemed to be an attempt to escape from his criminal liability, if any. (Representational Image/ DC)

Hyderabad: Justice Shamim Akther of the Telangana High Court has dismissed a plea from director Sukesh Gupta of MBS Jewellers to quash the EICR case registered against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.  The case related to purchase of gold from MMTC, a public sector enterprise, and causing loss to the latter of the order of Rs 194 crore in connivance with MMTC officials.
Sukesh Gupta requested the court to quash the case and to stay the further proceedings like issuing of summons on him.

Justice Akther said the modus operandi adopted by the petitioner in causing wrongful loss to MMTC in active connivance with MMTC officials was specifically mentioned in the complaint as well as in the charge sheet filed by the CBI. Such economic frauds “adversely affected the financial and economic wellbeing of the nation and have implications that are beyond the domain of a mere dispute between the petitioner and MMTC.”

 

The judge also observed that Gupta chose to file a quash petition instead of cooperating with the investigation, and this seemed to be an attempt to escape from his criminal liability, if any.

Referring to the Supreme Court observations on inherent powers of high courts in quashing the cases, Justice Akther said that in a catena of judgments, the apex court had held that it was not proper for a high court to exercise its inherent powers under Section 482 of Cr.PC, in relation to economic offences.

It said this was nothing but stalling an investigation or enquiry initiated by the authorized officer under the provisions of PMLA. At the initial stage of issuance of the process, it is not open to the courts to stifle the proceedings by entering into the merits of the case. Hence, an enquiry has to be held to find out the truth.
Basing upon the complaint lodged by MMTC, the CBI registered a case against Sukesh Gupta  in 2013 under Sections 120B r/w 409, 420, 465, 471, 477A of IPC and Section 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, for allegedly causing wrongful loss to MMTC Ltd, a public sector enterprise, to the tune of Rs 194 crore.

 

Based on the case registered by the CBI, the ED registered the subject ECIR in relation to the scheduled offences registered by the predicate agency.

The details of the case are that, from the financial years 2005-06 to 2010-11, MBS purchased gold amounting to over Rs 20,000 crore from MMTC without any dispute. During July, 2011, a foreign exchange fluctuation occurred and the rupee value suddenly crashed by 27 per cent.

Due to this, a liability arose. On 05 October 2012, the second MoU was signed between MBS and MMTC, whereby MMTC, after due diligence, fixed the total liability of MBS as Rs 181.39 crore as on 31 March 2012 and it stopped itself from altering the liability further. Thereafter, MMTC engaged M/s KPMG to conduct a forensic audit to ascertain liability of MBS. After the forensic audit report, the MMTC lodged a complaint with the CBI.

 

...
Tags: telangana high court, sukesh gupta
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 02 March 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Protective masks are photographed under a glass bell. (Photo: AFP)

India reports over 7,000 fresh Covid infections, marginally higher than yesterday

Indian nationals evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on board a special Air India flight arrive at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

6 flights departed for India in last 24 hours under 'Op Ganga': EAM Jaishankar

Women show their identification card as they wait in a queue to cast their votes during the fourth phase of the Odisha Panchayat elections, in Khordha district. (Photo: PTI)

BJD sweeps three-tier panchayat polls in Odisha

Indian nationals, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, being welcomed by relatives upon their arrival at the airport in Mumbai, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

All Indians have left Kyiv, 26 evacuation flights over next 3 days: Foreign Secretary



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

SC sets aside Punjab & Haryana HC order on 75 pc quota in private sector jobs

Supreme Court (PTI)

Hyderabad chain-snatcher held in Ahemdabad

. Police from the city were in a tizzy after he committed chain-snatching offences at six different places on a single day. — Representational image/DC

Karnataka: Petitioner in hijab case claims Sangh Parivar goons attacked her brother

According to Shifa, her 20-year-old brother -- Saif -- is admitted to Hitech Hospital, Udupi (Twitter)

Actress Assault Case: Kerala HC orders actor Dileep to hand over his mobile phone

Actor Dileep (ANI)

FM defends time taken to file fraud complaint in ABG Shipyard

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->