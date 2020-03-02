Nation Crime 02 Mar 2020 Minor girl raped and ...
Nation, Crime

Minor girl raped and hanged from tree in Assam's Biswanath district

ANI
Published Mar 2, 2020, 5:52 pm IST
Updated Mar 2, 2020, 5:52 pm IST
Seven 10th std students arrested by Assam police
Representational Image
 Representational Image

Biswanath: Assam Police on Monday arrested seven minors for allegedly raping and murdering a 12-year-old girl in Biswanath district.
The incident took place on Friday when one of the accused lured the victim and took her to a jungle.

"The incident is of Friday night when one of the 7 boys had lured the victim and took her to a jungle near their village and then they allegedly raped her," said Sourav Jyoti Saikia, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Biswanath.

 

He also said that the victim's family had lodged a missing complaint on Saturday morning. However, later the victim was found hanging from a tree in a jungle area of the village, the police added.

Following the incident, the police detained a local boy who confessed to the crime.

The incident took place in Sakala village under Gohpur police station.
Meanwhile, angry villagers attacked the accused when police took them to the crime site. The villagers also gheraoed the Gohpur police station and demanded strict action against the culprits.

Further investigation is underway

...
Tags: assam police, gangrape and murder, sakala, child sexual assault, minor raped in assam, 12 year old raped, sourav jyoti saikia, gohpur, violence on minor
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


Related Stories

Small-screen actress alleges rape by Hyderabad-based 'producer'

Latest From Nation

PTI file photo

Nirbhaya convicts’ execution deferred: Delhi court

Representational Image. PTI Photo

Indian to evacuate fishermen stranded in Iran

The victim says her drink was laced with drugs.

Small-screen actress alleges rape by Hyderabad-based 'producer'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI Photo)

One crore for IB staffer Ankit Sharma family: Kejriwal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

As Google’s AI drops gender labels like 'man', 'woman', Microsoft, IBM under pressure

Admitting it was not possible to identify the gender of a person by appearance, Google said its image classification service Cloud Vision API would stop categorising people under gender labels (Photo | Pexels)
 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Nirbhaya convicts’ execution deferred: Delhi court

PTI file photo

No stay on Nirbhaya convicts' execution: Delhi court

(File photo)

HSR Layout spa raid: Women from Northeast, Thailand rescued

Bengaluru police raids spa and arrests two accused in Karnataka (ANI Photo)

Hyderabad: Stalker rapes, sets ablaze girl

The girl was against this and approached the village elders who warned Venkatesh to stay away from her.

Hate messages, fake news on WhatsApp under Delhi Police radar

A man shows the charred remains of his clinic, set ablaze by rioters (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham