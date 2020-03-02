Minor girl raped and hanged from tree in Assam's Biswanath district

Biswanath: Assam Police on Monday arrested seven minors for allegedly raping and murdering a 12-year-old girl in Biswanath district.

The incident took place on Friday when one of the accused lured the victim and took her to a jungle.

"The incident is of Friday night when one of the 7 boys had lured the victim and took her to a jungle near their village and then they allegedly raped her," said Sourav Jyoti Saikia, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Biswanath.

He also said that the victim's family had lodged a missing complaint on Saturday morning. However, later the victim was found hanging from a tree in a jungle area of the village, the police added.

Following the incident, the police detained a local boy who confessed to the crime.

The incident took place in Sakala village under Gohpur police station.

Meanwhile, angry villagers attacked the accused when police took them to the crime site. The villagers also gheraoed the Gohpur police station and demanded strict action against the culprits.

Further investigation is underway