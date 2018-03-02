search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Man stabbed 50 times, beaten with rods in Delhi for protesting Holi hooliganism

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 2, 2018, 9:27 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2018, 9:27 am IST
A man in mid-twenties was repeatedly stabbed and beaten with rods by a gang of bikers in Khanpur area of Delhi on Thursday.
CCTV footage shows 10 bikes with two men on each rush in one after the other and surround Ashish, who had just stepped out of the gym, then stab him repeatedly. (Photo: NDTV screengrab)
 CCTV footage shows 10 bikes with two men on each rush in one after the other and surround Ashish, who had just stepped out of the gym, then stab him repeatedly. (Photo: NDTV screengrab)

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man in mid-twenties was repeatedly stabbed and beaten with rods by a gang of bikers in Khanpur area of Delhi on Thursday.

The man, Ashish was attacked when he was on his way back home from the gym.

 

The attack was caught on CCTV cameras. The footage shows 10 bikes with two men on each rush in one after the other and surround Ashish, who had just stepped out of the gym, according to a report in NDTV.

They then stab him repeatedly and beat him with rods. None of the locals came out to help him.

Ashish was taken to a hospital after the attackers left, where he is in a serious condition in the critical care unit (ICU). Doctors said that there were over 50 knife wounds in his body.

The hooliganism started after Ashish saved a little boy from being beaten up for throwing water balloons at two men. He was also threatened for intervening, the residents said.

Tags: delhi crime, holi hooliganism
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Terror content ordered to be taken off within an hour: EU to web firms

Brussels is looking for ways to combat online extremism amid growing alarm about the use of sites like YouTube, Facebook and Twitter as forums to radicalise and recruit, especially by the Islamic State group.
 

World’s first 'Android iPhone X' debuts at MWC 2018, priced at $149

The smartphone comes packed with an eight-core chipset clubbed with 4GB RAM/ 32GB of storage with a microSD card support for expansion.
 

SRK, Big B pay touching tribute to Sridevi on Twitter after seeing her for last time

Sridevi was aged 54 at the time of her death.
 

Here are the essentials of Holi detox

Traditionally Holi colours were made from herbs and spring flowers and such preparations had therapeutic effect on our health. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple’s all-touch keyboard for Macbook could change the way you type

The patent shows Apple’s intention to use an OLED panel for the keyboard panel whereas the other half remains the same like conventional laptops. (Representative Image)
 

Period pains are as painful as a heart attack or migraine, say doctors

Women the world over endure the sheer agony of period pains, month in, month out and it is only now doctors have put those cramps into clear perspective. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Parents poison their daughter, burn body in Mysuru

Shocking incident of honour killing in which the parents killed their daughter for falling in love with a boy from a different community. (Representational image)

Bengaluru: Perv held for installing camera in neighbour’s bathroom

The accused has been identified as Jeevan Sait, a resident of Bilekahalli and worked as a manager at car accessories outlet. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Home alone woman’s throat slit, valuables stolen

The deceased, Kavitha

Kerala priest stabbed to death by ex-official of same church

An argument had ensued between the two after the accused was removed from his post, which in turn led to the murder. (Photo: ANI)

Newborn baby found dumped, dead under pile of cow dung in UP village

A newborn baby was found buried in cow dung in a village in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham