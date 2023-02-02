  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Major fire breaks out at godown in Hyderabad no injuries

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 2, 2023, 11:57 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2023, 1:41 pm IST
After receiving information about the incident, police and Fire personnel reached the spot and over 10 fire vehicles including fire engines were rushed to the spot, and the flames were brought under control, police said. — Representational Image/DC
 After receiving information about the incident, police and Fire personnel reached the spot and over 10 fire vehicles including fire engines were rushed to the spot, and the flames were brought under control, police said.

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at a godown here on Thursday morning, though nobody was injured in the incident, police said.

The fire started inside the godown in Chikkadpally area, destroying tents and other decorative items supplied for marriages and other functions, and later spread to an adjoining premises where an office was partially burnt, they said.

Thick smoke emanated from the place of the fire accident.

After receiving information about the incident, police and Fire personnel reached the spot and over 10 fire vehicles including fire engines were rushed to the spot, and the flames were brought under control, police said.

There was no loss of human lives and no one was injured in the incident, a senior police official said.

Based on preliminary investigation, the official said short-circuit is suspected to be the reason for the blaze. However, the exact cause will be determined after investigation, he added.

Further probe was on.

