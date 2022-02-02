Nation Crime 02 Feb 2022 Eturnagaram police s ...
Nation, Crime

Eturnagaram police seize explosives dump in Dodla forest

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 2, 2022, 1:30 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2022, 8:11 am IST
During their search, police found a bucket of explosives hidden in thick bushes
The OSD appealed to villagers to be wary when venturing into the forest, as they may lose their lives in case such explosives are triggered by Maoists. — Representational image/DC
 The OSD appealed to villagers to be wary when venturing into the forest, as they may lose their lives in case such explosives are triggered by Maoists. — Representational image/DC

MULUGU:  Contingents of Eturnagaram police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), during their combing operations, have seized a huge dump of explosives hidden by Maoists in the Dodla forest region.

Providing details to media on Tuesday, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Shoban Kumar said on orders of Jayashankar-Mulugu-Mahbubabad-Warangal (JMMW) Maoist committee leader Badi Chokkarao Damodar, Eturnagaram-Mahadevpur committee commander Kovvasi Ganga alias Mahesh held a meeting with cadres Sodi Kosi alias Jhansi, Kankanala Raji Reddy alias Venkanna, Kursam Mangu alias Bhadru, Muchheki Ungal alias Raghu alias Sudhakar. They discussed plans to kill police personnel by placing booby-trapped explosives at various locations in the forests.

 

On receiving information about the meeting, a team of security forces led by 39 CRPF Battalion assistant commandant Amith Kumar, Eturnagaram circle inspector Kiran Kumar and sub-inspector Ramesh launched combing operations in the forest near Dodla village in Eturnagaram mandal.

During their search, the police found a bucket of explosives hidden in thick bushes near a nala, apart from 10 gelatin sticks, 10 detonators, three claymore mines, five couplings, 33 SLR live rounds, 1 fired round, 1 fired AK-47, one battery and a bundle of 100-metre wire hidden nearby. All these were seized and a case registered.

 

The OSD appealed to villagers to be wary when venturing into the forest, as they may lose their lives in case such explosives are triggered by Maoists. If they come across such material, they must inform police. The identity of informers will be kept secret, he stated.

...
Tags: eturunagaram police, moaist dump of explosives, dodla forest region, explosives seized
Location: India, Telangana


Horoscope 02 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Ramakrishna Reddy said the government is crediting salaries into accounts of the employees as per the new PRC and hence a cancellation of the GOs is not possible. — By arrangement

Fresh talks fail to resolve issues, employees to continue protests

People visit a crowded Marina beach in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

India reports over 1.61 lakh Covid cases, 1,733 fatalities

It is the responsibility of the government to pay the salaries on the 1st of every month. Therefore, we have taken steps to do so in collaboration with the DDOs and STOs. Steps have already been taken to pay the salaries of about 3. 53 lakh pensioners and 3.97 lakh regular employees, says SS Rawat, spl principal secy to ministry of finance. — DC file image/C. Narayana Rao

Govt. employees to get new salaries without any reduction, crediting of wages begins

Chief Minister K Chandra sekhar Rao addressing press meet on the Union budget (R/Pavan/DC)

KCR questions 'golmaal' Budget



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Actress Assault Case: Kerala HC orders actor Dileep to hand over his mobile phone

Actor Dileep (ANI)

Hyderabad chain-snatcher held in Ahemdabad

. Police from the city were in a tizzy after he committed chain-snatching offences at six different places on a single day. — Representational image/DC

Actor Dileep, others appear before Crime Branch

The actor and five others were booked under various provisions of the IPC (DC file photo)

Court rejects bail pleas of 3 Bulli Bai case accused

One of the accused in Bulli Bai app case, Neeraj Bishnoi — Twitter

Delhi Court rejects bail plea of Bulli Bai app creator Niraj Bishnoi

‘Bulli Bai’ app case accused Neeraj Bishnoi. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->