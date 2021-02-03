Highway No 44 a conduit for illegal gold, silverware transport

With gram panchayat elections being on the anvil, Kurnool police have intensified surveillance on the inter-state border at Panchalingala, the check post that intercepts illegal transportation of liquor and other contraband from Telangana. (Photo: twitter @PoliceKurnool)

KURNOOL: Highway No. 44, passing through Kurnool city, has become a major conduit for transport of illegal gold and silver ornaments. Recently, Kurnool police seized 100 kg of silver and Rs. 2.3 crore worth gold and diamond jewellery, apart from Rs. 1.8 crore in cash. Jewellers in Hyderabad have been sending similar consignments to Salem and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu state, police have disclosed.

With gram panchayat elections being on the anvil, Kurnool police have intensified surveillance on the inter-state border at Panchalingala, the check post that intercepts illegal transportation of liquor and other contraband from Telangana. The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), formed with officials drawn from police and excise departments, has been on high alert at all vulnerable points, said district SP Kaginelli Fakkeerappa.

While being on a routine check on Sunday, police found 3.79 kg of gold and 435 carat studded diamonds in 170 pieces of jewellery. The consignment, belonging to Hyderabad-based RBR Gold and Diamonds was being moving from Hyderabad to Salem in Tamil Nadu. When police sought documents from those carrying the consignment, they failed to produce any papers. Police then handed over the consignment to the Income Tax Department, the SP said.

One Vijaya Sarma, a resident of Trimulgherry in Bowenpally, and Suresh Munuswamy from Saroornagar, have been booked by the Taluk police station.