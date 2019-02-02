Depressed final year IIT-Hyderabad student jumps to death

Anirudhya died from multiple injuries incurred in the fall. Sub-inspector Srikanth of the Sangareddy (Rural) police said that initially there was some confusion about whether the boy had slipped from the fourth floor or had ended life. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old engineering student from IIT Hyderabad at Kandi in Sangareddy district reportedly committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of the college building during the early hours of Friday.

The student had sent an email to his friend informing him that he was feeling depression and is taking his own life.

M. Anirudhya, who lived in Trimulgherry and was a native of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, was in the final year of the Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering course at IIT-Hyderabad, which is located in Kandi about 60 km from the city.

At about 12.45 am on Friday, Anirudhya allegedly jumped from the fourth floor of a campus building. His friends alerted the administrative heads of the college following which the police was called in.

Anirudhya died from multiple injuries incurred in the fall. Sub-inspector Srikanth of the Sangareddy (Rural) police said that initially there was some confusion about whether the boy had slipped from the fourth floor or had ended life.

Footage from the CCTV cameras shows that he had slipped from the building, but later it was found that the boy committed suicide.

Responding to a query, the SI said, “Late on Friday it was found that Anirudhya committed suicide. He sent an email to one of his friends, informing that he is undergoing depression and is taking his own life. The boy did not mention any other details in the email. No information is available yet if he was poor in studies or any other reason drove him to take the extreme step. The investigation is still under way.”

A case of suspicious death is registered based on the complaint from the boy’s father M. Rajan. After the autopsy at Sangareddy government hospital, the body was handed over to family.