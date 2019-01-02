Bengaluru: Man objects to noisy New Year revelry, stabbed

The bike-borne men picked up a fight with Praveen and in the fit of rage, they stabbed him and fled.

Bengaluru: A 26-year-old man was stabbed outside his house for questioning the youth for shouting as part of their New Year celebration in Kamala Nagar early Tuesday.

Praveen, a delivery boy by profession, sustained stab injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

After finishing work, Praveen had returned home and was standing outside after dinner. A few minutes after clocked ticked 12 midnight, two bike-borne youth vroomed past shouting. When they returned, Praveen intercepted their vehicle, to ask them not to shout outside his house. But they lost control and fell.

The bike-borne men picked up a fight with Praveen and in the fit of rage, they stabbed him and fled. Praveen was rushed to a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment. Police have registered a case.