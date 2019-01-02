search on deccanchronicle.com
Bengaluru: Man objects to noisy New Year revelry, stabbed

Published Jan 2, 2019, 6:04 am IST
Updated Jan 2, 2019, 6:04 am IST
Praveen, a delivery boy by profession, sustained stab injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.
Bengaluru: A 26-year-old man was stabbed outside his house for questioning the youth for shouting as part of their New Year celebration in Kamala Nagar early Tuesday.

After finishing work, Praveen had returned home and was standing outside after dinner. A few minutes after clocked ticked 12 midnight, two bike-borne youth vroomed past shouting. When they returned, Praveen intercepted their vehicle, to ask them not to shout outside his house. But they lost control and fell.

The bike-borne men picked up a fight with Praveen and in the fit of rage, they stabbed him and fled. Praveen was rushed to a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment. Police have registered a case.

