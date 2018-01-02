search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Haryana: 'Mentally unstable' ex-Armyman 'kills' 6 with iron rod in 2 hrs

PTI
Published Jan 2, 2018, 1:22 pm IST
Updated Jan 2, 2018, 4:09 pm IST
Naresh Kumar who was a Captain in the army, now works in the Haryana agriculture department.
A man, who was caught on CCTV camera, allegedly murdered six people with a rod in Palwal. (Screengarb from NDTV)
  A man, who was caught on CCTV camera, allegedly murdered six people with a rod in Palwal. (Screengarb from NDTV)

Palwal: A retired Army official, believed to be mentally unstable, allegedly bludgeoned six persons to death with a rod and also attacked policemen in the early hours in Haryana's Palwal on Tuesday, police said.

The accused, identified as Naresh Dhankhad (45), went on a rampage between 2 to 4 am in a 2 km stretch between Agra Chowk and Camp Colony.

 

A resident of Macchgar near Ballabhgarh, Dhankad, after retiring from the Army on voluntary grounds, was working with the Agriculture Department as a CDO, a police spokesperson said.

His first victim was a woman named Anjum who was sleeping outside a private hospital in Palwal and her killing was recorded on a CCTV camera in the area.

He then went to Agra Road intersection where he killed three more people. Then a little farther, he killed two others. Some of the bodies have not been identified yet.

Palwal Superintendent of Police Sulochna Kumari said as soon as the police received information, they started sending people, who were either sleeping or working outside, indoors.

After the day broke, police personnel saw the accused and when they attempted to nab him, he attacked. The injured police personnel were referred to Faridabad for treatment, she said.

He did not attempt to loot anyone and the people he targeted were security guards, beggars or the poor, she said.

Dhankad, after his arrest, was taken to the civil hospital from where doctors referred him to Faridabad. His psychological evaluation would be carried out.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Lohan said prima facie it seemed that he carried out the killings without a reason.

High alert has been issued in the city, the police spokesperson said.

Tags: ex- army captain kills 6 in haryana, man kills 6 with iron rod, crime cases, haryana murders
Location: India, Haryana




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hawaiian Airlines’ HA446 did a time travel from 2018 to 2017

The passengers onboard the Airbus A330 got to enjoy their New Year twice — simply by flying to a different country across the date line.
 

'Nigerian prince' scammer is allegedly a 67-year-old American man

US police arrest American man posing as a Nigerian prince to swindle money from people. (Photo: Facebook / Slidell Police Department)
 

Experts warn of the dangers of skin whitening

Skin whitening has dangerous repercussions. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Prabhas recalls travelling to college in buses, and how people reacted to it

Prabhas in a still from 'Munna.'
 

Chocolate may go extinct in 40 years, says study

Cacao plants can only grow within a narrow strip of rainforested land roughly 20 degrees north and south of the equator. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Indian Premier League 2018: Which cricketers should teams retain before big auction?

While the Indian Premier League 2018 players’ auction will one of the biggest, it will become even more intense as the name of the retained cricketers by the eight IPL teams will be announced on January 4, Thursday. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Four held for cheating car owners, police seize stolen vehicles

. Venkatesh had given all the original vehicle documents and Manjunath had gone missing without paying the loan or giving Rs 15,000 to the owner as agreed.

Kerala: Censor Board cut Vijaya Mallya dialogue, alleges director

The film deals with the complex situation of a transgender person, negotiating the life and interacting with society and the how the public consciousness addresses the situation (Representational Image)

Kochi: Fire guts building, loss worth Rs 25 lakh

Fire and rescue force personnel douse the fire at Electronic street near Pallimukku in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

Kerala: Police beats up Transpersons on false charge

Jasmine shows injury marks.

Kerala: Block pirated movie website, centre urged

The state police had sent the formal request to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in this regard the other day. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham