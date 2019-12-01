Nation Crime 01 Dec 2019 Your shorts are inap ...
Nation, Crime

Your shorts are inappropriate: Ludhiana student commits suicide over humiliation

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 1, 2019, 5:07 pm IST
Updated Dec 1, 2019, 5:07 pm IST
A kin of the victim, Dhananjay Kumar, 18, has accused the school principal and two teachers for abetment to suicide.
After sometime when she went inside his room, she found her son's lifeless body hanging from the ceiling fan. (Photo: Representational)
 After sometime when she went inside his room, she found her son's lifeless body hanging from the ceiling fan. (Photo: Representational)

Ludhiana: Class 11 student in Ludhiana, allegedly humiliated by teachers over wearing short pants, hangs himself

A class 11 students committed suicide after school teachers and principals allegedly thrashed and harassed him for wearing short pants.

 

The victim hanged himself at his home in Gurmel Nagar of Ludhiana's Daba area on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

According to parents, following the incidents, the boy was mentally disturbed and was not eating anything.

A kin of the victim, Dhananjay Kumar, 18, has accused the school principal and two teachers for abetment to suicide and demanded an FIR, the Hindustan Times reported.

Two days ago, when the boy reached school wearing short pants, the teachers found it inappropriate and asked him to change it. The teachers also took the matter to the principal.

Following the orders of the principal, the teachers tied Dhananjay's hands with his tie and slapped him repeatedly, the boy's father Brij Raj Tiwari, who is a factory worker told the Hindustan Times. The teachers further humiliated the child by stripping his clothes in front of the whole class.

The victim was a student of a private school in Dhandhari and his mom said that after the incident he stopped going to school and eating anything.

On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, his mother told him to eat something. After sometime when she went inside his room, she found her son's lifeless body hanging from the ceiling fan.

She informed neighbours and they rushed him to the hospital but doctors announced him dead on arrival.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP city 2) Jaskaranjit Singh Teja said police would take the action after recording the victim’s kin’s statement.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: suicide, punjab crime
Location: India, Punjab


Latest From Nation

'The men who engage in abuse of women also have mothers and sisters. Honouring women should start from one's own home,' Bhagwat said. (Photo: File | PTI)

'Honouring women should start from home': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

'We are going to build a grand temple of Lord Ram at the birthplace of Ramlalla, as promised by us in every manifesto. Some parties used to mock us on this promise, but now none can stop us from building the temple,' Rajnath said. (Photo: FIle | ANI)

'BJP to fulfil promise of building Ram Temple,' says Rajnath Singh

Raut, after meeting and speaking to some non-BJP Goa MLAs, on Friday had said 'you will soon see big movement in Goa where a (BJP) government is founded on immoral grounds', (Photo: File)

Goa NCP MLA rejects Sanjay Raut's prediction on Maha-style govt change

The incident took place on National Highway-75 around 5 am. (Photo: Representational)

BJP MLA's nephew, 4 others killed in road accident in J'khand



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'It just turned out better', shares Salman Khan on 'Munna Badnam'

Salman Khan in the still from Munna Badnaam.
 

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani.
 

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

Speaking of aesthetics, the message from Realme here is pretty clear. minimal style, maximum substance.
 

Do you love to sleep? Bengaluru firm offers Rs 1 lakh to sleep at work for 9 hours

In a unique initiative by a Bengaluru-based start-up came with an internship for all those who loves to sleep. An online sleep solutions firm, Wakefit, is willing to give you Rs 1 lakh for nine hours of sleep daily for 100 days. (Representational Image)
 

Ditch iPhone 11; this is the smartphone you need to buy

Apple is looking to improve upon its displays in its iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max by utilizing Samsung’s Y-OCTA screen technology. (Concept Photo: PhoneArena)
 

A homemade helicopter: Indonesia man's solution to beat the traffic

Jujun Junaedi spends his free time in a backyard tinkering with his project, guided by instructional videos, as he dreams of flying above the snarled roads of his hometown Sukabumi. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Grandmother throws 7-day-old baby girl from terrace in Bengaluru

Being upset over the birth of a girl child, the 60-year-old grandmother threw the seven-day-old baby from the rooftop of the house when the baby’s mother was in the washroom, the police said. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad man sends obscene pictures to friend's 17-year-old daughter; arrested

A 40-year-old man was arrested for sending obscene pictures to a friend's minor daughter here, police said on Saturday. (Representational Image)

Huge protest over T'gana vet rape, 3 cops suspended for delay in filling FIR

Three police personnel were suspended on Saturday over a delay in filing an FIR in the case of the rape and murder of a 25-year-old veterinary doctor, whose charred remains were found on the outskirts of Hyderabad. (Photo: ANI)

Tamil Nadu teen, out to celebrate birthday, gangraped by 6 men

A Class 11 student, the girl had gone to a park with her friend on Tuesday and was returning home with him at around 9 pm when the gang accosted them. (Photo: Representational)

Rs 9.80 lakhs fined to Porsche owner in Gujarat, car seized without valid documents

Ahmedabad police have seized a sports car Porsche 911 and the Regional Transport Office (RTO) has fined its owner with Rs 9.80 lakhs for not having a number plate and other valid documents. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham