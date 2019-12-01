Your shorts are inappropriate: Ludhiana student commits suicide over humiliation

After sometime when she went inside his room, she found her son's lifeless body hanging from the ceiling fan. (Photo: Representational)

A class 11 students committed suicide after school teachers and principals allegedly thrashed and harassed him for wearing short pants.

The victim hanged himself at his home in Gurmel Nagar of Ludhiana's Daba area on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

According to parents, following the incidents, the boy was mentally disturbed and was not eating anything.

A kin of the victim, Dhananjay Kumar, 18, has accused the school principal and two teachers for abetment to suicide and demanded an FIR, the Hindustan Times reported.

Two days ago, when the boy reached school wearing short pants, the teachers found it inappropriate and asked him to change it. The teachers also took the matter to the principal.

Following the orders of the principal, the teachers tied Dhananjay's hands with his tie and slapped him repeatedly, the boy's father Brij Raj Tiwari, who is a factory worker told the Hindustan Times. The teachers further humiliated the child by stripping his clothes in front of the whole class.

The victim was a student of a private school in Dhandhari and his mom said that after the incident he stopped going to school and eating anything.

On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, his mother told him to eat something. After sometime when she went inside his room, she found her son's lifeless body hanging from the ceiling fan.

She informed neighbours and they rushed him to the hospital but doctors announced him dead on arrival.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP city 2) Jaskaranjit Singh Teja said police would take the action after recording the victim’s kin’s statement.

