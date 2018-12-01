search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

27-yr-old Pune woman says doctor husband infected her with HIV through saline

PTI
Published Dec 1, 2018, 10:19 am IST
Updated Dec 1, 2018, 10:19 am IST
The woman said that her husband and his parents were harassing her for dowry since the couple got married in 2015.
A 27-year-old woman has lodged a police complaint alleging that her doctor husband administered her an HIV-infected saline a year ago. (Representational Image | Pixabay)
Pune: A 27-year-old woman has lodged a police complaint alleging that her doctor husband administered her an HIV-infected saline a year ago.

According to Wakad police in the city, the woman claimed that her husband, a homoeopathic doctor, and his parents were harassing her for dowry since the couple got married in 2015.

 

When she fell sick in October 2017, her husband administered her saline at home, she told police.

"In February this year, when she again fell sick, she got some tests done and found out that she was HIV positive," said a police officer.

The woman alleged that her husband, who is now seeking divorce, had infected her with HIV through the saline.

"We made both husband and wife undergo HIV tests at a private laboratory and found that both were HIV positive. However, tests at a government-run research institute showed that only the woman was HIV positive," said the officer.

"We have registered a case under sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) and 498 (dowry offences) of IPC and are seeking medical opinion," the officer said.

No arrest has been made yet, he said.

