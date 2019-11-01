Nation Current Affairs 01 Nov 2019 Hyderabad: Teen accu ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Teen accused of killing mom was raped and blackmailed

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | JAYENDRA CHAITANYA T
Published Nov 1, 2019, 12:53 am IST
Updated Nov 1, 2019, 1:20 am IST
Cops arrest teen, her two friends, say it was a murder for property.
The police arrested the girl, who is 19 years old, for the murder of her mother Pallerla Rajitha, 38, of Hayathnagar.
 The police arrested the girl, who is 19 years old, for the murder of her mother Pallerla Rajitha, 38, of Hayathnagar.

Hyderabad: In a twist to the murder of a woman by her own daughter earlier this week, it turned out on Thursday that the accused had been raped by her associates and had suffered a miscarriage. She was a victim of blackmail, police said.

The police arrested the girl, who is 19 years old, for the murder of her mother Pallerla Rajitha, 38, of Hayathnagar.

 

The Hayathnagar police who solved the murder of missing wife of P. Srinivas Reddy, a driver from Munuganur, has also unearthed that Rajitha’s daughter was raped on multiple occasions by her two boyfriends.

Police arrested C. Bal Reddy, 23, and K. Shashikumar, 28, said to be the boyfriends of the accused, who is not being identified as she is a rape victim. Police said the teenager and her boyfriends wanted the property of Rajitha.

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that the accused girl, a degree second-year student, was in a relationship with Bal Reddy for quite some time. She became pregnant as a result of physical intimacy when she was a minor.

In order to get the pregnancy aborted, the girl sought help from her neighbour Shashikumar and got aborted at a hospital in Amangal. A few days later, Shashikumar started blackmailing the girl that he would inform her mother Rajitha about the abortion and forced her into a physical relationship. He raped the victim on many occasions when she was a minor. He also demanded `10,000 to keep mum, said the commissioner.

Then, Shashikumar provoked the girl to kill her mother so that she would get her share of the property including agricultural land, house and plots owned by Rajitha.

“On October 19, the girl, threw chili powder on her mother and along with Shashikumar strangled Rajitha to death. They abandoned the body in the house.

The girl went to Bal Reddy’s house and Shashikumar stayed at his house,” Mr Bhagwat said.

Two days later, the girl returned home and tried to hang the body of Rajitha to the ceiling to make it look like a suicide. The body had decomposed and she could not do it. She therefore took the body to Rammanpet in a car and threw it near the tracks.

Mr Bhagwat said the the missing case of Rajitha was altered to murder and two more cases were registered against Bal Reddy and Shashikumar under the POCSO Act. Police seized a car (TS06 EL 4142), four mobile phones, the blanket used to wrap Rajitha’s body and a towel.

...
Tags: pocso act, murder
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Fireworks light up the night sky on Deepavali. (Photo: DC)

Deepavali: Supreme Court, awareness, weather help in cutting pollution levels

Landslip that occured at Velanganni Nagar in Coonoor.

Ooty-Coimbatore NH made one way for traffic

Cattle egrets at the Government Arts College grounds in Ooty. (Photo: DC)

Egrets migrate to Ooty for earthworm meal during rains

However, instead of accepting the complaint, Inspector Palani allegedly threatened her that he would file case against her. He also demanded her to withdraw the complaint against the college management.

File report on torture of woman prof: SHRC to SP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Point no 1: Priyanka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

'The BJP's attempt to appropriate Sardar Patel and its tributes make me very happy,' Priyanka Gandhi said. (Photo: File)
 

Asus Zenbook Duo UX481 review: An artist’s almost perfect dream

Instead of the keyboard, the bottom end of the laptop's primary screen meets the top edge of the secondary screen, giving a flowing effect to the two otherwise disconnected displays.
 

‘My name was used for false stories concerning Indian cricket’, Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma has previously been blamed for Virat Kohli’s bad run in form, influencing the selection process, given preferential treatment and blamed for overstaying her authorised time with her husband. (Photo: Twitter/VIrat Kohli)
 

Salman Khan calls Shah Rukh Khan 'hero'; shares appreciation post for this reason

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Image Source: Instagram/ team_srk_varanasi)
 

32 passwords you should never use unless you are begging to be hacked

The industries with the highest number of stolen credentials were quite alarming. (Photo: ANI)
 

BS6 Honda CB Shine to make a bit more power

The Honda CB Shine SP might feature a brand-new motor, just like the new Activa 125.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kargil observes black day

People of Ladakh dance as they celebrate change of status of their region to a Union Territory in Leh on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Lookout posted for jewel thieves

After diverting the attention of the salesmen, they took a box containing gold earrings worth Rs 8 lakh and left the shop.

Centre, NSCN(I-M) sort out differences

Governor of Nagaland R.N. Ravi

TSRTC conductor, wife run over by APSRTC bus

Abdullapurmet police said Venkataswamy, the bus driver, was driving in a rash and negligent manner.

As 7-year-old lights mother’s pyre, Mancherial finally cleans up

A news report published in Deccan Chronicle highlighted the plight of local people because of poor sanitation that turned a fertile ground for breeding of mosquitoes, which led to dengue fever and multiple deaths, four of which were reported within a single family of Sri Sri Colony in Mancherial.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham