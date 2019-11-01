Hyderabad: Teen accused of killing mom was raped and blackmailed

The police arrested the girl, who is 19 years old, for the murder of her mother Pallerla Rajitha, 38, of Hayathnagar.

Hyderabad: In a twist to the murder of a woman by her own daughter earlier this week, it turned out on Thursday that the accused had been raped by her associates and had suffered a miscarriage. She was a victim of blackmail, police said.

The Hayathnagar police who solved the murder of missing wife of P. Srinivas Reddy, a driver from Munuganur, has also unearthed that Rajitha’s daughter was raped on multiple occasions by her two boyfriends.

Police arrested C. Bal Reddy, 23, and K. Shashikumar, 28, said to be the boyfriends of the accused, who is not being identified as she is a rape victim. Police said the teenager and her boyfriends wanted the property of Rajitha.

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that the accused girl, a degree second-year student, was in a relationship with Bal Reddy for quite some time. She became pregnant as a result of physical intimacy when she was a minor.

In order to get the pregnancy aborted, the girl sought help from her neighbour Shashikumar and got aborted at a hospital in Amangal. A few days later, Shashikumar started blackmailing the girl that he would inform her mother Rajitha about the abortion and forced her into a physical relationship. He raped the victim on many occasions when she was a minor. He also demanded `10,000 to keep mum, said the commissioner.

Then, Shashikumar provoked the girl to kill her mother so that she would get her share of the property including agricultural land, house and plots owned by Rajitha.

“On October 19, the girl, threw chili powder on her mother and along with Shashikumar strangled Rajitha to death. They abandoned the body in the house.

The girl went to Bal Reddy’s house and Shashikumar stayed at his house,” Mr Bhagwat said.

Two days later, the girl returned home and tried to hang the body of Rajitha to the ceiling to make it look like a suicide. The body had decomposed and she could not do it. She therefore took the body to Rammanpet in a car and threw it near the tracks.

Mr Bhagwat said the the missing case of Rajitha was altered to murder and two more cases were registered against Bal Reddy and Shashikumar under the POCSO Act. Police seized a car (TS06 EL 4142), four mobile phones, the blanket used to wrap Rajitha’s body and a towel.