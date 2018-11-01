search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Delhi cab driver befriends minor, rapes her instead of dropping to school

PTI
Published Nov 1, 2018, 8:36 pm IST
Updated Nov 1, 2018, 8:40 pm IST
The 30-yr-old cab driver was arrested for allegedly raping minor girl, whom he had been dropping to school for past 2-3 months.
The accused had befriended the girl and one day instead of dropping her to school, he took her to his house where he allegedly raped her, a senior police officer said. (Representational Image)
 The accused had befriended the girl and one day instead of dropping her to school, he took her to his house where he allegedly raped her, a senior police officer said. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A 30-year-old cab driver was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl, whom he had been dropping to school for the past two-three months, police said Thursday.

The incident was reported from east Delhi's Madhu Vihar and the accused was victim's neighbour who had befriended the girl, they said.

 

According to a complaint received by the police on Wednesday, the alleged incident took place in September.

The incident came to light after the school teacher informed the girl's parents that she missed the school on one occasion in September, police said. Her parents confronted her about bunking school and she narrated her ordeal, they added.

The accused had befriended the girl and one day instead of dropping her to school, he took her to his house where he allegedly raped her, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO (Protection of Children From Sexual Offences) Act, he added.

...
Tags: rape, minor raped, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saudi Arabia executes Indonesian maid for killing employer who tried to rape her

Reports further state that there are further 18 Indonesians awaiting their fate on death row in the country. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

New WhatsApp feature improves group chat experience

WhatsApp's new feature allows to privately reply a message received in a group.
 

Man smeared peanut butter on his crotch, bulldog ripped it off

The man had been seen walking the dog in the days before the shocking incident and the dog was later put down. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Girl dies after sleepwalking into wardrobe and accidentally hanging herself

An inquest into her death heard Hazel was scared of her wardrobe after watching the animated movie Monsters Inc. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Taiwanese woman has 4-inch centipede removed from her ear, it was still alive

Doctors were horrified to discover the 10-centimetre (4-inch) creepy crawly and immediately removed the insect with a pair of tweezers. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are 9 effective tips to stay fit this Diwali

While overeating can cause blood sugar levels to shoot up in diabetic patients, snacks rich in salt can cause blood pressure to spike in hypertensive patients. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Man kills two, injures two others after being denied discount in Varanasi mall

The incident occurred in the evening at the JHV Mall in the Cantt police station area. (Representational image | PTI)

13-yr-old Dalit girl beheaded in TN’s Salem by neighbour for rejecting advances

The victim was studying at a nearby government school and was the last of three siblings. Her parents are said to be labourers. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Wife arrested for techie’s suicide

The couple during happier times.

Delhi: Posing as cops two men sexually assault woman, niece in Kanjhawala

Posing as policemen, two men allegedly raped a woman and molested her minor niece at outer Delhi's Kanjhawala area, officials said on Monday. (Representational image)

Bengaluru: 7-year-old girl abused in washroom, school quiet

According to the police, on Monday afternoon, the accused Suman, who studied at a diploma college next to the primary school, saw the seven-year-old girl entering the washroom and followed her inside. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham