NIA nearing breakthrough on PFI funding: Sources

HYDERABAD: National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials, who have questioned four accused in Popular Front of India (PFI) illegal activities cases, and are focusing on how PFI is getting foreign funds, have allegedly obtained the sources of income for PFI.

Those questioned for three days include Abdul Waris (accused number 36) from Kurnool, Shaikh Jafrula Khan, Abdul Wahid Ali (accused number) and Abdul Raheem (accused number 32) all from Guntur.

During questioning, the accused reportedly gave details about their social media activities and how funds were received from known and unknown persons and organisations. Even though the accused had allegedly refused to speak much, the officials have reportedly tried to get more information.

Officials grilled Waris, who contested MP elections in Kurnool in 2019, on how he had managed finances during elections. It is believed that Krunool police have registered several cases against him on religious issues.

The NIA registered cases based on FIR of Nizamabad police in connection with PFI illegal activities in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The NIA officials noticed that some PFI members and leaders in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are still operating their social media accounts and are likely to write to Twitter to close accounts. Twitter has already closed PFI leaders' and PFI officials' accounts following NIA cases.