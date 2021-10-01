Young woman stabbed to death by classmate in Kottayam

Both were degree students of Pala St Thomas College, and some of the regional media reports also say that the accused committed the murder after the young woman rejected his proposal.

Kottayam: A 22-year-old student was stabbed to death by her classmate at Pala St Thomas College, in Kerala's Kottayam district on Friday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Nithina mol of Kalappurakkal house in Vaikom.

"The incident happened in the afternoon. As per the preliminary information we have, the couple was earlier in a relationship. However, we are probing all angles," police told reporters.

Police have taken into custody 21-year old Abhishek Baiju, a Koothattukulam native, for slitting the victim's neck with a sharp object.

Read more at: https://english.mathrubhumi.com/news/kerala/student-murdered-inside-st-thomas-college-in-pala-abhishek-baiju-pala-kerala-student-murder-nijitha-mol-1.6052040