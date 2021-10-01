Despite vigil, demand for marijuana on the rise in Hyderabad

Doctors have also said that smoking marijuana and other such banned substances reduces the motivation levels even in going about the daily chores. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

HYDERABAD: Peer pressure and stress happens to be one of the biggest reasons why people from the city are getting addicted to drugs, especially marijuana. Even though their prices have shot up, the demand has only been increasing. According to a survey, supply of marijuana has become the new normal where even though raids are carried out every week, sometimes every day, the demand still remains high.

Doctors have also said that smoking marijuana and other such banned substances reduces the motivation levels even in going about the daily chores.

Dr Virinchi Sharma, consultant psychiatrist, said that these addictions directly affect the brain and can be life-threatening when a higher dose is taken. “Initially people feel relieved but it is a just momentary phase as it calms them down and helps them escape reality. When people are addicted to drugs, they lose sleep, their appetite is lost and they slip into depression as well.”

Deccan Chronicle spoke to several people in the city who smoke marijuana on a daily basis. (All names have been changed)

Prisha (25) said that she smokes a joint once or twice a day, especially after work, because she believes it helps her to get sound sleep. Kaiz (28) like her batch-mates started smoking while in college. She claimed that it gave her a feeling of numbness which helped her escape reality. “I am not addicted to it but would not mind smoking whenever a chance comes my way,” Kaiz said.

Ashok (22) said that he started smoking marijuana because of peer pressure. “I got addicted to it and that had a negative impact on me. I lost the motivation to do any work. I started getting anxious as soon as I smoked a joint and felt uneasy when with others,” he said.

Dhanush (20) started smoking marijuana after watching movies and when people spoke about the habit.

“I became an introvert after I started smoking. However, my interests in many things grew stronger.” He went through withdrawal symptoms when he could not access drugs.

Dr Virinchi also mentioned that he witnessed many horrible cases like when a person was spotted running naked on the streets.

Rachel Nandi also said that major cases of drug addiction are because of peer pressure, love break-up, or emotional or childhood physical abuse. Thus, drugs help them escape reality and help them calm down and not bother about their surroundings.

Major instances of officials seizing marijuana in the state from March to September:

Hyderabad:

June 22: 2,200 kg valued Rs 15 cr

July 23: 320 kg valued at Rs 40 lakh

July 29: 4,383 kg- Rs 8.4 crore

Aug. 7: 7 kg- Rs70,000

Aug. 29: 3,400 kg- Rs 21 crore

Sept. 23: 200 kg- Rs 21 lakh

Sept. 24: 23 kg - Rs 2.25 lakh

Warangal:

Sept. 23: 318 kg- Rs 32 lakh

Bhadrachalam:

July 21: 1,005 kg- Rs two crore

July 31: 300 kg - Rs 60 lakh

Siddipet:

March 1: 621 kg - Rs 93.19 lakh

Kothagudem:

April 13: 2,200 kg - Rs 3.31 crore