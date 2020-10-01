Maoists kill 2 politicians in Bastar, 10 civilians murdered by Naxals in a month

They then attacked him with sharp weapons even as his family members pleaded for mercy (Representational image)

Suspected Maoists on Thursday brutally killed a local BJP leader and a Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) worker in two separate incidents in south Bastar district of Bijapur in Chhattisgarh.

According to the Bastar police, around a dozen armed Maoists barged into the house of Dhaniram (42), a local BJP leader and ex-sarpanch, in the village of Korsa Bardela under Jangela police station and dragged him out.

They then attacked him with sharp weapons even as his family members pleaded for mercy.

They accused the slain leader of spying for police. Dhaniram died on the spot.

The ultras later fled the village. In another incident, a group of armed rebels entered into the house of local JCC leader Gopal Kodiyam (26) in the village of Gangala under Jangela police station early on Thursday morning.

They attacked him with axes and other sharp weapons, even as his family members watched the gruesome killing helplessly.

The tribal was accused of being a police informer by the ultras. He died on the spot. According to a senior police officer posted in Bastar, at least 10 people including an assistant inspector of police (ASI) were killed by Naxals in different parts of Bijapur district in the last one month.

ASI Nagayya Kosa (59) was abducted by Maoists while he was on his way to his home in Dantewada in Bastar division from Bijapur on August 31.

His body was found at a place nearly 15 km from district headquarters of Bijapur the next day. A Maoist leaflet, owning up the killing, was found near the body.