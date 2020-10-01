The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Crime 01 Oct 2020 3 Indian soldiers ki ...
Nation, Crime

3 Indian soldiers killed, 5 injured in Pak shelling along LoC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Oct 1, 2020, 10:30 pm IST
Updated Oct 1, 2020, 10:30 pm IST
They said that the Pakistani troops resorted to an unprovoked violation of the November 2003 ceasefire understanding along the LoC’s Nougam
On Monday, an Indian soldier was injured in a similar clash in the LoC’s Machil sector in Kupwara, the Army said adding that his condition is stable (ANI file photo)
 On Monday, an Indian soldier was injured in a similar clash in the LoC’s Machil sector in Kupwara, the Army said adding that his condition is stable (ANI file photo)

Three Indian soldiers were killed and five others wounded in Pakistani firing in two different sectors of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara and Poonch districts during past 24 hours, the Army authorities said here on Thursday evening.

They said that the Pakistani troops resorted to an “unprovoked violation” of the November 2003 ceasefire understanding along the LoC’s Nougam sector in Kupwara on Thursday.

 

“Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Nougam sector, Kupwara today morning by firing mortars and other weapons, resulting in fatal injuries to two of our soldiers whereas the four others wounded were immediately evacuated to a military hospital,” defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said. He added that the Indian troops were giving “befitting response” to the Pakistani firing and shelling.

Earlier on Wednesday night, Lance Naik Karnail Singh was killed and another Indian soldier Rifleman Virender Singh injured in Pakistan firing along the LoC’s Mankote sector in Poonch, the Army said.

 

It added that the duo was after sustaining grievous injuries in Pakistani firing airlifted to 150 GH Hospital in neighbouring Rajouri district. “Unfortunately, Karnail Singh died before being admitted and his body was brought back to battalion headquarters of 10 JAK Rifles.

Virender Singh has sustained injuries in his right eye and is receiving treatment in the hospital,” a defence spokesman said in Poonch. He also said that the Indian troops gave a “befitting reply” to Pakistani firing.

On Monday, an Indian soldier was injured in a similar clash in the LoC’s Machil sector in Kupwara, the Army said adding that his condition is stable.

 

In Islamabad, Pakistan armed forces spokesperson Major General Babar Iftikhar said that the Indian Army “resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation using automatics and heavy mortars” in Jandrot sector along the LOC “deliberately targeting civilian population”on Wedneday. He added that a 65-year- old woman was injured in the Indian shelling in Kathar village.

He further said the earlier on Tuesday, a 15-year-old boy was killed and four other civilians including a woman were injured in the Indian firing and shelling in the LoC’s Baroh and Tandar sectors.

 

He claimed, “Pakistan Army troops responded and targeted those posts which had initiated the fire. There are reports of substantial damage to Indian posts in men and material and during the intense exchange of fire Sepoy Shafique fighting valiantly embraced shahadat (martyrdom).”

The Srinagar-based Defence spokesman, Colonel Kalia, in a WhatsApp message late Thursday night said, “Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along the LoC’s Keran and Machhal sectors today afternoon by firing artillery guns, mortars and other weapons. Befitting response is being given.”

 

...
Tags: pakistan ceasefire violation
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

Vehicular movement on the busy stretch was also disrupted for a while due to the nuisance. — DC photo

'Mentally sick’ youth holds mother to ransom in front of Odisha Assembly

Asaduddin Owaisi (PTI photo)

Owaisi dividing Hindus and Muslims: Shiv Sena

They then attacked him with sharp weapons even as his family members pleaded for mercy (Representational image)

Maoists kill 2 politicians in Bastar, 10 civilians murdered by Naxals in a month

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being stopped by police personnel while he was on his way to Hathras along with party workers to meet the family members of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was murdered and gang-raped two weeks ago after his vehicle was stopped by the authorities, at Yamuna Expressway in Noida. — PTI photo

UP chief minister should apologise over Rahul Gandhi issue: MK Stalin



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Mumbai’s Rohit, his lieutenants Kieron and Hardik flatten Punjab with 48 run win

The duo of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya smashed fours and sixes at will, scoring 67 runs in 23 balls to lift MI to 191 for four from 83 for three in the 14th over. (Photo | PTI)
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs MI Match 13, Mumbai Indians win by 48 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS MI Match 13, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

IPL teams stand to face fines of Rs 1 crore, lose 2 points on violating Covid norms

Players could be fined as much 3000 AED (60,000 INR approx) for not completing their daily health passport, not wearing GPS tracker and missing a scheduled COVID-19 test. The same rules apply for family members and team officials.
 

CSK has gained clarity, practised to overcome weak spots during 6-day break: Coach

“Coming off a couple of challenges we had off the field, we’ve used this break pretty well, we got some clarity around what we need to do and have practised very well,” Fleming said ahead of Friday’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Photo | PTI)
 

KKR pacers Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti hand Rajasthan Royals their first loss

For KKR, this was their second successive victory and they jumped to second spot behind Delhi Capitals. (Photo | PTI)
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs KKR Match 12, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 37 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS KKR Match 12, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Maoists kill 2 politicians in Bastar, 10 civilians murdered by Naxals in a month

They then attacked him with sharp weapons even as his family members pleaded for mercy (Representational image)

Forensic report confirms Hathras woman was not raped: UP police

Members of Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) stage a protest against the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was gang-raped two weeks ago in Hathras, in Bengaluru. — PTI photo

Hathras gangrape and murder: Family accuses UP police of forcefully cremating victim

Videograb of the cremation pyre of the victim.

India recorded 79 murder cases daily in 2019 — a marginal decline from 2018

Representational image.

Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA raids goldsmith's house in Tamil Nadu

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham