Nation Crime 01 Oct 2019 UP man sentenced to ...
Nation, Crime

UP man sentenced to 15 years in jail for raping 5-yr-old girl

PTI
Published Oct 1, 2019, 9:41 am IST
Updated Oct 1, 2019, 9:41 am IST
The judge also slapped a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict, of which Rs 25,000 will be paid to the victim's family.
According to prosecution lawyer Dinesh Kumar Sharma, on April 26, 2017, the convict had lured the victim under the pretext of treating her to ice cream. (Photo: Representational)
 According to prosecution lawyer Dinesh Kumar Sharma, on April 26, 2017, the convict had lured the victim under the pretext of treating her to ice cream. (Photo: Representational)

Muzaffarnagar: A special POCSO court here has convicted a 35-year-old man for raping a five-year-old girl and sentenced him to 15 years of imprisonment.

Sanjiv Kumar Tiwari, the judge of the special court constituted to hear cases lodged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, pronounced the verdict on Monday, holding the convict, Naresh, guilty under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as also the relevant provisions of the POCSO Act.

 

The judge also slapped a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict, of which Rs 25,000 will be paid to the victim's family.

According to prosecution lawyer Dinesh Kumar Sharma, on April 26, 2017, the convict had lured the victim under the pretext of treating her to ice cream and taken her to the sugarcane fields of Dhindhawli village, located within the Titawi police station limits in the district, where he had raped her.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: pocso act, rape, up crime
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Latest From Nation

An NDRF team has been stationed at Ratua area in the district for relief and rescue operation. (Photo: Representational)

2.5L affected by flood-like situation in Bengal's Malda: Official

'We are monitoring the developments and I reassure the country that we are ready to deal with any situation where our services are required by the nation,' the Air Chief Marshal said. (Photo: ANI)

IAF monitoring situation along Indo-Pak border: Air Force Chief Bhadauria

Madhav further asserted that in 1994, a 'unanimous decision was taken that the only point left to discuss with Pakistan is when they will handover Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to India.' (Photo: File)

Only 250 under preventive detention, some in 5-star guest houses in J&K: Ram Madhav

Modi said India had gained significantly from Kovind's insights and understanding of policy matters. (Photo: File)

'May Almighty bless you': PM Modi wishes President Kovind on his birthday



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 1: ‘Bed Friends Forever’ changes dynamics

Bigg Boss 13 Day 1 still.
 

Asus ZenBook 15 UX534 review- The laptop from the future

The Asus ZenBook UX534 fits a 15.6-inch screen in a 14-inch chassis, making it one of the world's smallest 15-inch laptops.
 

Viral video: Rs 2 cr or six hot girls in Maldives, here's what Kapil Sharma chooses

Kapil Sharma and Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Amazon, Flipkart make record first-day festive sales in India

Both, the “Big Billion Days” sale and Amazon’s “Great Indian Festival”, will finish on Oct 4, according to their websites.
 

Top 15 banks that offer the lowest home loan interest rates

Any time is a good time to buy if you intend to live in the home.
 

Kangana Ranaut reveals what BF asked her to do while kissing for first time

Kangana Ranaut.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

3 of family, their pet dog jump into Nethravati river

The trio, travelling in a car, stopped the vehicle on the bridge on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru national highway and jumped into the river, along with the dog, they said, quoting eyewitnesses.

Bengaluru: Parents don’t wish, birthday girl kills self

She was studying BA at a college in Peenya second stage and was staying at the PG, which is close by. Monday being Aishwarya's birthday, she and her PG friends celebrated from Sunday till early hours of Monday.

Hyderabad: Cabbies attack student for offering lift to girl

According to the police, the accused persons Mohammed Sohail, 21, and Mohd Rahmath Ahmed, 25, both cabbies were arrested in the incident. The incident took place four days ago on the main road at Koti. The victim, C Mallesh (name changed), 21, is a resident of Bowenpally and a student at ITI Mallepally.

Hyderabad: 3 arrested in attempt to kill sub-inspector

When Mr Reddy got down from his vehicle and tried to stop them, the driver of the van drove ahead with the intention of knocking him down. (Representional Image)

Bail pleas denied for Chinmayanand, law student who accused him of rape

The charges against Chinmayanand carry a punishment of five to 10 years in jail and a fine. A rape charge would have meant a seven-year jail term, extending to a life term. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham