Robbers touch elderly woman's feet then snatch her chain in Delhi

PTI
Published Oct 1, 2019, 11:17 am IST
Updated Oct 1, 2019, 11:17 am IST
New Delhi: Two men allegedly snatched a gold chain of a 60-year-old woman outside her house after asking for her help in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar area, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Saturday at around 3:15 pm when Prakashi was sitting with her cousin outside her house and the two men came on a motorcycle, which they had parked near the woman's house.

 

"We were sitting on a cot outside the house when two men approached us. One of them told us that he met with an accident and suffered injury on his hand. He asked for some turmeric. I went inside the house and gave him turmeric powder," the woman said in her complaint.

The man applied the turmeric powder on his fingers and thanked her. They were about to leave, one of them sat on the motorcycle and parked it outside their house, the FIR stated.

"The other man came towards me and touched my feet. He then got up and pushed me, following which he snatched my chain and fled on their motorcycles," the complaint said.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Jyoti Nagar police station on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

 

Tags: delhi police, delhi crime, robbery, chain snatching, indian penal code
Location: India, Delhi


