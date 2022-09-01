  
Fast track court begins trial into Jubilee Hills gangrape case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SYED OMAR FAROOQ
Published Sep 1, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
Updated Sep 2, 2022, 12:29 am IST
A top police official claimed that the technical and scientific evidence that have been gathered and the identification parade of the accused are enough to nail the accused.
Hyderabad: A fast track court began its trial into the Jubilee Hills minor’s gang-rape case. The court has directed all the six accused, including five juveniles, to surrender their passports, police sources disclosed.

Reliable sources said that the three of the juveniles were coordinating with the other accused by using a new SIM card. Their parents, whose movements are also under the scanner, have acquired new devices to stay in touch with their children and be away from police dragnet, sources said.

Police officials are constantly monitoring activities and call records of the accused.

A top police official claimed that the technical and scientific evidence that have been gathered and the identification parade of the accused are enough to nail the accused. They expected a judgment in favour of the victim in the next six to eight months.

