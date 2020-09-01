160th Day Of Lockdown

Hyderabad rape victim alleges man who encouraged her to file police case was rapist

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 1, 2020, 11:15 am IST
Updated Sep 1, 2020, 11:15 am IST
The victim also said that the names of several innocent persons, including the film actors, were put in the list of the accused
Hyderabad: The case of rape, harassment, blackmail, and threats investigated by the Central Crime State police took a turn as the victim stated that the man, who prompted her to approach the police, had also blackmailed and exploited her sexually.

The victim also said that the names of several innocent persons, including the film actors, were put in the list of the accused at the behest of the man, who she identified as Raj Sreekar. She said that Sreekar runs an NGO and alleged that he encouraged her to lodge the police complaint.

 

On August 20, the 25-year-old woman lodged a complaint with the Punjagutta police alleging rape, harassment, threatening, and blackmailing in which she named 139 persons and four others. The police registered a case and transferred it to the Central Crime Station of Hyderabad, where a case was re-registered for a probe by a woman officer of Deputy Superintendent of Police rank.

As the probe is underway to extract the facts, the woman along with the leaders of the MRPS (Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti) party held a press conference on Tuesday in the city.

 

Speaking to media, the victim said, “I was under threat of accused Raj Sreekar, who threatened to kill my parents and blackmailed me to lodge a complaint naming several persons including the film actors. The film actors do not have any role in the atrocities that happened to me.”

She also alleged, “He (Sreekar) had raped me on multiple occasions and he exploited me. I was against naming innocent people, but he threatened me and beaten me. If anybody has my private videos and photos, please delete them."

When contacted to find if the victim lodged a complaint against the perpetrator, CCS ACP K Sreedevi, promised further action after recording the statements of the victim.

 

