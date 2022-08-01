  
Nation Crime 01 Aug 2022 Ijaz goons attack sc ...
Nation, Crime

Ijaz goons attack scribes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Aug 1, 2022, 7:53 am IST
Updated Aug 1, 2022, 9:36 am IST
Railway contractor Ijaz Farooqi used to hire retired railway officers to oversee the functioning of his illegal activities in the Indian Railways.— DC Image
 Railway contractor Ijaz Farooqi used to hire retired railway officers to oversee the functioning of his illegal activities in the Indian Railways.— DC Image

HYDERABAD: Railway contractor Ijaz Farooqi used to hire retired railway officers to oversee the functioning of his illegal activities in the Indian Railways.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials finished search operations at his residence in Tarnaka and seized cash, documents and incriminatory material from his possession. The raids follow allegations that Farooqi was involved in a Rs 100 crore fraud in the department. He apparently colluded with officials from Indian Railway to enhance the value of projects of several contracts for construction of bridges, development of tracks and maintenance. Sources said that agency officials served a notice asking him to appear before them for questioning.

His family members are associated with railway contract works for the past ten years. They have done major projects at different places and allegedly submitted fake bills by luring officials and obtained amounts over and above the original quotation for tenders.

A few days ago, the CBI registered three different cases in connection with irregularities in assigning tenders and contracts to ineligible individuals and companies for undertaking railway projects.

It was reported that the agency found Rs 100 crore funds in the form of contracts paid to contractors, including to Farooqi. Meanwhile, his staff and kin assaulted media persons who went to his residence for covering the developments and taking pictures.

...
Tags: railway contractor ijaz farooqi, rs 100 crore fraud railway department
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 01 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

In UP, a madrasa student from Karnataka, Farukh, was held by the NIA for suspected terror links from Deoband. — DC File Image

NIA teams raid towns in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, detain six

Army personnel pay tribute to Axel, an Army dog who died due to bullet injuries during an anti-terrorist operation in Baramulla district on Sunday. ( DC )

Homage paid to Army elite dog fallen in gunfight with J&K militants

The plan with the new service provider was better and came at half the price, Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand said on Sunday. (Twitter)

Hyderabad police drop BSNL, shift to Airtel

Students and parents alleged that the institute collecting Rs 700 from each student at the time of admissions as ‘insurance cover’ was a scam. — Representational Image/DC

Parents of IIIT Basar students detained in city



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

J&K: ITBP jawan shoots 3 colleagues before killing self at camp in J&K

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police jawan fired at his three colleagues at a camp in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI File Image)

NSE co-location scam: CBI launches search operation in multiple cities

Former National Stock Exchange (NSE) CEO and MD Chitra Ramkrishna (PTI)

Nupur Sharma seeks time to appear before Bhiwandi police over remarks against Prophet

Citizens hold banner during a demonstration in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2022, in favour of former BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma over her incendiary remarks about Prophet Mohammed. (SAM PANTHAKY / AFP)

Cyber frauds hack FD details; cheat account holders

According to the cybercrime police, in this new scam, fraudsters obtain login credentials of their victims through phishing and either create FD accounts to transfer money from the victim’s account, or use the FDs to obtain OD loans. (Representational DC Image)

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

The woman, who was found on platform 8-9 on Friday, narrated her ordeal to officials and they informed the Railway Protection Force (Representational image: DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->