Nation Crime 01 Aug 2019 ED raids residential ...
Nation, Crime

ED raids residential premises of ex-Ranbaxy CEO, brother

ANI
Published Aug 1, 2019, 4:11 pm IST
Updated Aug 1, 2019, 4:11 pm IST
The raids were conducted after the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against them.
In February last year, the two brothers, who were also the promoters of Fortis Healthcare, had tendered their resignation from the company's Board of Directors. (Photo: ANI)
 In February last year, the two brothers, who were also the promoters of Fortis Healthcare, had tendered their resignation from the company's Board of Directors. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided the residential premises of former Ranbaxy CEO Malvinder Mohan Singh and his brother Shivinder Singh in connection with a money laundering case.

The raids were conducted after the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against them.

 

In February last year, the two brothers, who were also the promoters of Fortis Healthcare, had tendered their resignation from the company's Board of Directors.

In a letter, the Singh brothers attributed their decision to a Delhi High Court judgment, upholding the plea of Japanese pharmaceutical company Daiichi Sankyo, which was slated to collect Rs 3,500 crore as award money from the duo.

"In light of the recent High Court judgment, upholding the plea of Daiichi Sankyo to enforce the arbitration award, we believe this is in the interest of propriety and good governance. It is intended to free the organisation from any encumbrance whatsoever that may be linked to the promoters. The Board will then be better enabled and empowered to guide the future direction of the organisation without in any way being hampered by the impact of the Daiichi Sankyo judgment and our association at the Board," the letter read.

...
Tags: ranbaxy, fortis hospital, malvinder singh, shivinder singh. money laundering
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The block committee member said the accused were going to Meerut to smuggle the meat. (Photo: Representational)

Quintal beef found in SUV of UP block committee member during checking, arresed

'Food doesn't have a religion. It is a religion,' Zomato had replied to the customer's request. (Photo: File)

MP police to issue notice to man who fussed over 'non-Hindu' Zomato delivery boy

(Photo: File)

Ayodhya land dispute: Mediation panel submits report in SC

Prajapati who was afflicted with polio at a young age has not let disability hold him back and earns a living employed as an automobile mechanic in a shop. (Photo: ANI)

Specially-abled MP man becomes inspiration for youth, others like him



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

After 'Lust Stories', get ready for 'Ghost Stories'; details inside

Ghost Stories makers. (Photo: ANI)
 

Things to be noted before you buy used car online

Scams can come in any number of forms and disguises and you have to ensure that you do not become a victim. (Representational Image)
 

Retire in style: Class IV employee takes chopper to ride home on last day of work

Kure Ram had decided to retire in style as his family booked a chopper to fly him home from the Neemka government school, located barely two kilometres away, where he worked for 40 years. (Representational Image)
 

US artist stitches together Trump quotes

The result is the "Tiny Pricks Project," a 900-strong collection of colorful needlework pieces featuring Trumpisms, many of which are currently on display at an exhibition in New York. (Photo: AFP)
 

Stunning iPhone 11 leak reveals it's a must-buy smartphone

A report from Citi Research states that Apple feels it is time to bring the Apple Pencil support to the iPhone.
 

Dog cries after being separated from its surrogate ‘mother’

A report stated that stated that the dog spent a considerable amount of time looking for the cow. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Man sentenced to life for raping minor girl in Jharkhand

The girl shared her plight with her parents after returning home and DNA samples found on the girl had matched with those of the convict. (Photo: Representational)

Delhi: Personal secretary of LG reports fraud of over Rs 1 lakh from his account

According to the FIR, Thakur received an SMS at 6:30 pm on July 30 for OTP activation. He complained to the SBI customer service and requested that his credit card be blocked. (Photo: File)

Woman gets triple talaq, day after RS passes bill; attempts suicide

'Under Islamic law, I have been divorced and I have to accept it,' victim said. (Photo: Representational)

UP cop thrown off balance as class 11 student asks tough questions on Unnao case

The police officer, additional Superintendent of Police S Gautam, had just spoken at length about the right to raise one's voice and protest when the student, Muniba Kidwai, spoke up. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala CPM leader's son to face paternity test in rape case

On Monday, Balakrishnan's lawyer argued that he had an objection to giving his DNA samples, to which the court said he would have to do so. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham