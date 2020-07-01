Officer thrashes differently-abled woman staffer for asking him to wear a mask

Nellore: An administration officer working in the AP Tourism Corporation at Nellore ruthlessly beat a differently-abled woman employee working in the office for asking him to wear a mask.

C. Bhaskar, the administration officer, was later arrested. The video of the incident has gone viral.

The incident took place at the Tourism Office located in the premises of Hotel Harita in Nellore on June 27, but it came to light on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Cherukuri Usharani, 43.

According to Dargamitta circle inspector Nageswaramma, Bhaskar attacked Usharani after she advised him to wear a mask when she noticed he was talking to a senior accountant, Narasimha Rao, without wearing one.

Bhaskar turned on her and abused her in filthy language, dragged her out of her chair and started assaulting her face and head with the broken hand-rest of a wooden chair.

It is evident from the video footage that other staff members had a tough time controlling the officer who went berserk. The intervention of the staff some members saved Usharani.

Speaking to mediapersons, Usharani blamed local officers of the tourism department for the incident. She said that some officers in Nellore had made nasty allegations about her character and used foul language in the past also.

She said she was forced to approach the police since local officers failed to take any action against Bhaskar.

AP Tourism Development Corporation managing director Pravin Kumar said that Bhaskar was suspended immediately after he received the complaint from the employee. Disciplinary proceedings are contemplated and the accused shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining prior permission.

Chairman of the State Mahila Commission Vasireddy Padma rushed to Nellore and met Usharani at the Tourism office on Tuesday. The latter explained the incident in detail. Speaking to media persons afterwards, Ms Padma expressed her anguish at the merciless assault.

“I have instructed the police to submit the charge sheet to the court within one week and deal with the case under the Disha Act,” Padma said, adding that no one will be spared if they commit atrocities against women. District collector M.V. Seshagiri Babu was also present. The Disha Act requires an investigation to be completed in seven days and a trial in 14 days and carries the death penalty in extreme cases such as rape.