Watch: Delhi family robbed at gunpoint by 3 men as they reach home

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 1, 2019, 2:44 pm IST
Updated Jul 1, 2019, 2:44 pm IST
The police have filed a FIR and they are yet to make any arrests.
In the video, Bahl was seen stepping out of his Mercedes and running to close the gate when the three men barge inside, pointing a gun at him.
 In the video, Bahl was seen stepping out of his Mercedes and running to close the gate when the three men barge inside, pointing a gun at him. (Photo: Screengrab)

New Delhi: On Sunday early morning, a family in north Delhi were robbed at gunpoint as they returned home.

CCTV footage from the car parking area of their home showed the family being robbed of their valuables by three masked men.

 

According to NDTV report, Varun Bahl said he saw three men, with their faces covered, on a motorcycle outside his home when they were returning home from his wife's parents' home.

"Realising that the house gates are all open and that too in the middle of the night, I drove back to my house and parked my car in the front verandah," he said in his complaint.

In the video, Bahl was seen stepping out of his Mercedes and running to close the gate when the three men barge inside, pointing a gun at him.

The robbers took his wallet and gold bracelet. One of the robbers opened the car door and started searching for valuables while his wife was sitting in the car with their young children. The man opens her door and starts searching the car for valuables.

The police have filed a FIR and they are yet to make any arrests.

