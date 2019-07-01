Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Crime 01 Jul 2019 Man creates fake web ...
Nation, Crime

Man creates fake website to tap Amazon's internet traffic, held

ANI
Published Jul 1, 2019, 9:48 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2019, 10:31 am IST
Cyber Prevention Awareness and Detection (CyPAD) has arrested the man who created a fake website 'Amazon Big Billion Day Sales'.
A fraudster was held on Sunday for allegedly creating a fake website in the name of e-commerce website Amazon to tap internet traffic. (Representational Image)
 A fraudster was held on Sunday for allegedly creating a fake website in the name of e-commerce website Amazon to tap internet traffic. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A fraudster was held on Sunday for allegedly creating a fake website in the name of e-commerce website Amazon to tap internet traffic generated during its "Big Billion Days" sales period.

Cyber Prevention Awareness and Detection (CyPAD) has arrested the man who created a fake website "Amazon Big Billion Day Sales".

 

The man has a record of being involved in such crimes. "Same accused was arrested earlier for creating a fake government website in the name of free laptop and free solar panel," CyPAD said in a press release.

The fake website also induced people to download an app which helped him earn Rs 6 per download.

The accused previously owned a very successful blog which gave him the idea of large-scale cheating by diverting internet traffic to his fake websites by impersonating government departments and big private companies.

US-based Amazon offers a hefty discount on products during its Big Billion Days sales period no special occasion and attracts massive internet users traffic.

...
Tags: amazon, fraud, big billion days, traffic, internet
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

A case has been registered against her husband and four of his family under IPC sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation). (Representational Image)

Noida: Wife asks for Rs 30 to buy vegetables; man thrashes her, gives triple talaq

The most keenly awaited one is the Rafale case. (Photo: File)

SC to reopen today, will hear key cases including Rafale, Ayodhya

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said he will raise the issue of deaths due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in the state Assembly on Monday. (Photo: File)

Tejashwi to discuss encephalitis deaths in Bihar Assembly

The bus was on its way from Keshwan to Kishtwar when the incident took place, news agency ANI reported. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

At least 33 dead, 22 injured after bus falls into gorge in J&K's Kishtwar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Foldable Apple Pad to disrupt smartphone market

Apple to launch its own foldable iPad running iOS shortly thereafter.
 

'We have chemistry' and other 'surreal' quotes from historic Trump-Kim meet

'What’s going to happen is over the next two or three weeks, the teams are going to start working to see whether or not they can do something. Very big stuff. Pretty complicated, but not as complicated as people think,' Trump said. (Photo: File I AFP)
 

Casinos in China use hidden cams, facial recognition to spot hidden losers

The industry is sluggish on growth front as it is under constant scrutiny from regulators and law enforcement agencies. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Five signs that your partner is emotionally unavailable

An emotionally absent partner will not only not share his pain with you, but also not support you emotionally. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
 

‘Baby India’: Hundreds of adoption offers pour in for newborn found in plastic bag

Police in the US state of Georgia have released a poignant video of officers finding an abandoned newborn girl inside a plastic bag, as part of their efforts to find the child's mother. (Photo: AFP)
 

Gift books, not bouquets: PM Modi urges nation to read, have discussions on NaMo app

PM Modi urged citizens to hold discussions on books they read and why they like them. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Thiruvananthapuram: Murdered girl organs to be examined

According to the statement of Manjusha, she took the body on the bike of Aneesh before dumping it in the well after tying hollow bricks on to the body. This was against the earlier statement of the woman who at first took a stand that the girl had committed suicide after a quarrel with her.

Hyderabad: 19-year-old falls victim to loan fraud, loses Rs 60,000

After realising that he was cheated, the victim approa-ched the Hyderabad cyber crime police.

Many lose permit in Telangana for drunk driving

Other major reasons for the suspension of licences are speeding, overloading, carrying people in goods carriages, using a mobile phone while driving, driving under the influence of drink or drugs, accidents, and court cases.

Tribal girl thrashed over love affair with Dalit, 4 arrested

The kin of the girl then dragged her outside and, along with community members, thrashed her publically. (Photo: Representational)

Delhi Police arrests Sonu Jaat, key aide of gangster Neeraj Bawana

The 28-year-old Sonu Jaat was wanted in a number of cases including an attempt to murder case in Shalimar Bagh, Delhi. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham