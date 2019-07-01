Cricket World Cup 2019

BJP and Congress hit out at TRS for attack on woman forest officer

ANI
Published Jul 1, 2019
Updated Jul 1, 2019, 3:13 pm IST
‘The Police was very much there but they were watching as spectators. This is the attitude and culture of TRS,’ Cong leader Rao said.
‘A mob went to attack the officer when she started an initiative to plant saplings in an area coming under her jurisdiction,’ BJP leader Ramchander Rao said. (Photo: ANI)
 ‘A mob went to attack the officer when she started an initiative to plant saplings in an area coming under her jurisdiction,’ BJP leader Ramchander Rao said. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: BJP leader Ramchander Rao and Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Monday sharply criticized the ruling dispensation in Telangana for the attack on a woman forest officer by people linked with Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).

"A woman forest officer was attacked by the vice chairman of a District Council. The attacker is none other than the brother of a TRS MLA. A mob went to attack the officer when she started an initiative to plant saplings in an area coming under her jurisdiction," Ramchander Rao said.

 

"In order to prevent the officer from planting the saplings, the TRS goons went to the level of attacking her. They have earlier attacked BJP leaders and now they are starting to attack officials. Such politics of TRS will be taught a lesson in the upcoming Municipal Elections," he added.

Hanumantha Rao said, "An MLA's brother thrashed a lady officer. The Police was very much there but they were watching as spectators. This is the attitude and culture of TRS. They are also occupying forest land."

Ramchander Rao also condemned AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi's recent attempts to link alleged attacks on Dalits and Muslims with the Sangh Pariwar.

"Asaduddin Owaisi, for many days, has been repeating that attacks on Muslims and Dalits are linked to Sangh Pariwar. These attacks were happening earlier too but one can't link it with any religion or political organizations," he said.

"There were so many Dalits who were attacked in Hyderabad. Where was Owaisi then? Owaisi, being a representative of the old city of Hyderabad should actually care about the poor condition of Dalits there and not make these provocative statements," he added.

"A Dalit youth was recently lynched in Uttar Pradesh because of chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' and singing some bhajans in his home," Rao said.

"Dalits and Muslims are part of the country but leaders like Owaisi are engaging in divisive politics to weaken the social structure of the country," he added.

